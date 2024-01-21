Egypt's Prime Minister Stresses Role of Cultural Palaces and Private Sector in Boosting Economy

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli has accentuated the need for activating cultural palaces to foster the creative potential of children and youth. The declaration came during his inspection tour of various projects in Aswan, beginning with a visit to a newly established public library sprawling across 3,200 square meters in the city. Madbouli stressed the crucial role of private sector expertise for the sustainable and efficient operation of such cultural institutions.

Government's Vision for Private Sector Engagement

Madbouli’s tour was joined by the Ministers of Culture and Local Development, signaling the government's intent to bolster the private sector's involvement in various economic areas. This initiative resonates with the State Ownership Policy Document, approved by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in late 2022. The strategy outlines the future course for enhancing private sector participation while defining the government's role in asset management.

State Ownership Policy Document: A New Economic Pathway

The State Ownership Policy Document aims to generate financial savings, enforce fiscal discipline, and improve financial stability. The policy also focuses on supporting social safety nets and safeguarding vulnerable populations, thereby enhancing Egypt's economic resilience against global challenges. The document delineates a path where the government reduces its participation in certain sectors, enabling the private sector to take the reins and maximize its role.

Egypt's Measures for Economic Resilience

These measures are part of Egypt's broader strategies to build economic resilience amidst global challenges. By empowering the private sector in different economic fields, the state aims to increase the levels of resilience of the Egyptian economy. This approach not only aims to foster the creative potential of Egypt's youth but also safeguards the vulnerable groups, ensuring a well-rounded economic growth.