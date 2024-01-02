en English
Egypt’s Ministry of Local Development Boosts Economy with Micro Enterprise Funding

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
In a significant move to boost the national economy, Egypt’s Ministry of Local Development has reported substantial successes in its flagship funding programs targeted at micro-enterprises. The ministry’s Mashrouak program, a key initiative focused on bolstering small businesses, has reportedly financed a whopping 10,269 businesses to the tune of LE2.7 billion in 2023 alone. This significant investment resulted in the creation of around 149,000 jobs, marking a crucial step in Egypt’s economic development.

Mashrouak Program: A Beacon for Small Businesses

The Mashrouak program, serving as a beacon for small businesses, is central to the ministry’s strategy to invigorate the economy. In 2023, the program saw an infusion of LE2.7 billion, which was directed towards the growth of 10,269 businesses. This injection of funds has not only supported these businesses but also fostered the creation of 149,000 jobs, contributing to a decrease in unemployment rates.

Stepping Up the Game in 2024

With eyes set on the horizon of 2024, the Ministry of Local Development aims to raise the stakes even higher, with plans to provide a staggering LE4 billion in funds to further boost micro-enterprises. This initiative is set to solidify the position of these small businesses as pillars of the Egyptian economy, offering sustainable employment opportunities for thousands more citizens.

The Local Development Fund: Soft Loans for Businesses

Alongside the Mashrouak program, the ministry’s Local Development Fund has been instrumental in supporting businesses through the provision of soft loans. In its ongoing efforts, the fund has already disbursed LE28 million to 1,955 businesses, facilitating the creation of 2,500 jobs. Further, it has outlined plans to distribute another LE35 million in soft loans to 2,000 enterprises in 2024.

In an additional attempt to bolster economic growth, the ministry has conducted a nationwide screening of 146 industrial and investment plots to identify unutilized land. This initiative has piqued the interest of 664 investors, who are poised to develop 1,177 plots spanning a total area of 5,233,502 square meters.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

