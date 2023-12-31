Egyptian Stock Exchange Records Largest Annual Gain Since 2016

In a defining achievement for Egypt’s financial landscape, the nation’s stock exchange has registered its most substantial yearly gain since 2016. This surge, reflective of bolstered investor confidence and positive responses to government-led economic policies and reforms, is a testament to the country’s economic stability and a nod towards the efficacy of measures implemented to boost investment and growth.

EGX30 Triumphs Amidst Inflation and Currency Concerns

The blue-chip index EGX30 advanced 0.8%, extending its 2023 gains to a robust 70.5%. Investors turning towards the stock market as a hedge against high inflation and a weakening domestic currency fuelled this growth. The Commercial International Bank, the nation’s top lender, saw its value soar by 75% over the year. Simultaneously, the tobacco monopoly Eastern Company closed the year with a staggering 98.5% increase from its value at the beginning of 2023.

Inflation and Currency Woes

Egypt has been grappling with rising annual inflation for two years, peaking at a record 38% in September. Parallelly, the domestic currency has experienced a significant drop, falling to approximately 50 pounds against the US dollar on the black market, a stark contrast to the official rate of 30.85 pounds.

Financial Leverage and Market Equilibrium

The Egyptian stock exchange witnessed a ten-fold increase in volumes in 2023, rising from LE20 billion to LE200 billion. This was largely attributed to the Financial Regulatory Authority’s introduction of short selling, a strategy aimed at boosting Egypt’s equity market. This financial leverage is expected to continue in 2024, accompanied by derivatives, to inject additional liquidity into the local equity market. The ongoing political stability in Egypt has been a pivotal force behind these reform measures and economic growth. Short selling, according to finance experts, is designed to establish market equilibrium and enhance market performance.

Investment bank JP Morgan has suggested strategies such as market neutral strategies, long/short hedged strategies, and 130/30 strategies. The ripple effect of the stock market’s success is anticipated to influence various aspects of the economy, potentially leading to increased foreign investment, a stronger currency, and improved economic prospects for businesses and individuals alike.