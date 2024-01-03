Egyptian Government Unveils Ambitious Borrowing Strategy Amid Rising Deficit

Unveiling its borrowing strategy for Q3 of the fiscal year 2023/24, the Egyptian government has set out to secure a staggering 1.647 trillion Egyptian Pounds (EGP) from the domestic market. This robust funding strategy aims to address the maturing debt instruments and finance the state’s general budget deficit.

Blueprint of the Borrowing Strategy

The detailed borrowing agenda includes the issuance of treasury bills and bonds, with monthly targets of EGP 647.25 billion in January, EGP 540.25 billion in February, and EGP 459.5 billion in March. The government’s issuance plan illustrates diverse maturities, with the most substantial amounts being earmarked for 91-day (EGP 440 billion), 182-day (EGP 425 billion), and 364-day (EGP 430 billion) bills, in addition to variable-return bonds.

Innovative Instruments & Principal Investors

Adding a new dimension to the borrowing strategy, the Egyptian government is reintroducing ‘Zero Carbon’ bonds and five-year bonds. After discontinuing bonds exceeding five years, the Ministry of Finance has restarted issuing ‘zero coupon’ bonds and introduced 5-year variable-yield bonds. Banks, via the ‘primary dealers’ system, emerge as the principal investors in these instruments, possessing the ability to resell them in the secondary market.

The Fiscal Discipline and the Deficit Dilemma

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait has underscored the government’s achievement of a primary surplus and the reduction of the budget deficit and debt rates as crucial components of its financial discipline policies. Yet, the state’s general budget deficit observed a 92% surge in the initial five months of the 2023/24 fiscal year, reaching EGP 652.65 billion. The primary contributor to this increase is debt interest expenses, casting long shadows on the fiscal landscape.