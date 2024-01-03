en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Egyptian Government Unveils Ambitious Borrowing Strategy Amid Rising Deficit

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:18 am EST
Egyptian Government Unveils Ambitious Borrowing Strategy Amid Rising Deficit

Unveiling its borrowing strategy for Q3 of the fiscal year 2023/24, the Egyptian government has set out to secure a staggering 1.647 trillion Egyptian Pounds (EGP) from the domestic market. This robust funding strategy aims to address the maturing debt instruments and finance the state’s general budget deficit.

Blueprint of the Borrowing Strategy

The detailed borrowing agenda includes the issuance of treasury bills and bonds, with monthly targets of EGP 647.25 billion in January, EGP 540.25 billion in February, and EGP 459.5 billion in March. The government’s issuance plan illustrates diverse maturities, with the most substantial amounts being earmarked for 91-day (EGP 440 billion), 182-day (EGP 425 billion), and 364-day (EGP 430 billion) bills, in addition to variable-return bonds.

Innovative Instruments & Principal Investors

Adding a new dimension to the borrowing strategy, the Egyptian government is reintroducing ‘Zero Carbon’ bonds and five-year bonds. After discontinuing bonds exceeding five years, the Ministry of Finance has restarted issuing ‘zero coupon’ bonds and introduced 5-year variable-yield bonds. Banks, via the ‘primary dealers’ system, emerge as the principal investors in these instruments, possessing the ability to resell them in the secondary market.

The Fiscal Discipline and the Deficit Dilemma

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait has underscored the government’s achievement of a primary surplus and the reduction of the budget deficit and debt rates as crucial components of its financial discipline policies. Yet, the state’s general budget deficit observed a 92% surge in the initial five months of the 2023/24 fiscal year, reaching EGP 652.65 billion. The primary contributor to this increase is debt interest expenses, casting long shadows on the fiscal landscape.

0
Business Economy Egypt
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Xiaomi's Automobile Strategy: A Blend of Direct Sales and Agency Models

By BNN Correspondents

Majda Lahlou Kassi Assumes Leadership of Ericsson in West Africa and Morocco

By BNN Correspondents

Gearharts Fine Chocolates Set to Open a New Store with Dessert Cafe in Richmond

By Mazhar Abbas

The Glittering Truth: Unmasking the Sustainability Claims of Lab-Grown Diamonds

By Rizwan Shah

Post-Holiday Business Slump: A Global Phenomenon ...
@Business · 3 mins
Post-Holiday Business Slump: A Global Phenomenon ...
heart comment 0
Amundi ETF Unveils ESG Initiatives and Investor Engagement Strategies

By BNN Correspondents

Amundi ETF Unveils ESG Initiatives and Investor Engagement Strategies
Bentham Golf Club Proposes Expansion with New Lodges and Eco-friendly Measures

By Justice Nwafor

Bentham Golf Club Proposes Expansion with New Lodges and Eco-friendly Measures
Vesuvius plc Announces Purchase of 27,701 Shares under Share Buyback Programme

By BNN Correspondents

Vesuvius plc Announces Purchase of 27,701 Shares under Share Buyback Programme
Pensana Plc: Progressing Rare Earth Mining at Longonjo with Infrastructure and Community Development

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Pensana Plc: Progressing Rare Earth Mining at Longonjo with Infrastructure and Community Development
Latest Headlines
World News
A Turbulent Journey: Reflections on Tipperary Hurling Team's 2023 Season
1 min
A Turbulent Journey: Reflections on Tipperary Hurling Team's 2023 Season
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
2 mins
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
2 mins
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
2 mins
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
3 mins
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
3 mins
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
3 mins
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
3 mins
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
3 mins
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app