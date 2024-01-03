Egyptian Financial Sector to Resume Services Post-Holiday, Global Supply Chains Face Disruptions

The Egyptian banking sector and the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) are set to recommence their services on Monday, January 8, after a temporary pause. The halt was triggered by a declaration from the Egyptian Prime Minister, declaring January 8 a paid holiday for employees across multiple sectors in the country, including ministries, government facilities, public authorities, local administration units, public sector companies, the public enterprise sector, and the private sector. The EGX has specifically announced that trading will be suspended on the Sunday preceding the holiday and will resume the following day.

The National Observance

The decision to halt operations is in keeping with the national observance of the holiday, allowing employees in these sectors to avail of a paid leave. The move underscores the government’s commitment to employee welfare and is reflective of broader societal norms in Egypt that prioritize work-life balance and respect for national observances.

Global Supply Chain Disruptions

In related news, global supply chains are facing disruptions due to the suspension of shipping through the Red Sea and Suez Canal. Maersk, along with other major shipping firms like Hapag-Lloyd, Evergreen Line, and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, have halted operations in the critical waterway following attacks on their vessels by Iranian-backed Houthi militants.

Financial Ramifications

The disruption has already begun driving up freight costs and extending delivery times. The price to ship a standard 40-foot container from Shanghai to New York has spiked to nearly $5,000. Interestingly, shares in Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd rallied on the first trading day of the new year. This upswing is likely influenced by predictions that the firms will secure higher shipping rates entering 2024.