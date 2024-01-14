en English
Economy

Egypt Initiates ‘Ahlan Ramadan’ Exhibitions to Boost Economy

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:48 pm EST
The Egyptian administration has announced the kickoff of the ‘Ahlan Ramadan’ food and goods exhibitions on February 15th. This initiative is designed to bolster the economy by increasing the supply and availability of food products and goods. The exhibitions, spanning the length of a month, will be held in every governorate across the country, with each hosting a main event and at least three supplementary ones.

Collaborative Economic Revival

Dr. Ali Moselhy, the Minister of Supply and Internal Trade, announced the plan, which involves a joint effort between various governorates, the General Federation of Chambers of Commerce, and the Egyptian Holding Company for Food Industries. Featured at these exhibitions will be commercial chains and consumer complexes with dedicated Ahlan Ramadan pavilions, in addition to mobile sales vehicles.

Supporting Vulnerable Families

Another angle of this initiative is its focus on supporting vulnerable families. Coupons for essential food items will be distributed across Egypt by the Holding Company for Food Industries. This approach aims at reducing prices and making essential commodities more accessible to consumers, as emphasized by Dr. Tamer Salah, the deputy minister of supply.

Transparent Pricing Policies

Strict regulations will be enforced concerning the display of final sale prices for products and goods. These costs, inclusive of all taxes and financial charges, will be clearly stated in Arabic. Businesses are required to promptly inform the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade and the permanent technical secretariat about any changes to final sale prices for any product or commodity.

In a separate context, the conflict in Gaza has reached its 100th day, with the United Nations labeling it a ‘stain on humanity’. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains resolved to defeat Hamas, despite the escalating humanitarian crisis. Gaza faces severe shortages of food, water, medicine, and fuel, with its health system on the brink of collapse. The International Court of Justice is currently hearing a case accusing Israel of violating the UN Genocide Convention.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

