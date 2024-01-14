Egypt Initiates ‘Ahlan Ramadan’ Exhibitions to Boost Economy

The Egyptian administration has announced the kickoff of the ‘Ahlan Ramadan’ food and goods exhibitions on February 15th. This initiative is designed to bolster the economy by increasing the supply and availability of food products and goods. The exhibitions, spanning the length of a month, will be held in every governorate across the country, with each hosting a main event and at least three supplementary ones.

Collaborative Economic Revival

Dr. Ali Moselhy, the Minister of Supply and Internal Trade, announced the plan, which involves a joint effort between various governorates, the General Federation of Chambers of Commerce, and the Egyptian Holding Company for Food Industries. Featured at these exhibitions will be commercial chains and consumer complexes with dedicated Ahlan Ramadan pavilions, in addition to mobile sales vehicles.

Supporting Vulnerable Families

Another angle of this initiative is its focus on supporting vulnerable families. Coupons for essential food items will be distributed across Egypt by the Holding Company for Food Industries. This approach aims at reducing prices and making essential commodities more accessible to consumers, as emphasized by Dr. Tamer Salah, the deputy minister of supply.

Transparent Pricing Policies

Strict regulations will be enforced concerning the display of final sale prices for products and goods. These costs, inclusive of all taxes and financial charges, will be clearly stated in Arabic. Businesses are required to promptly inform the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade and the permanent technical secretariat about any changes to final sale prices for any product or commodity.

