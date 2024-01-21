Egypt Embraces the Future: Government Initiates 5G Technology Drive

In an emblematic move towards a technologically advanced future, Egypt's government, under the watchful eyes of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat, has dedicated itself to enhancing access to cutting-edge technologies. This initiative primarily targets public institutions and individuals, leveraging Egypt-based firms to push the envelope of possibility. The emphasis on 5G technologies as a key driver of digital transformation in the country was highlighted during the signing ceremony.

Unearthing the Potential of 5G

Minister Amr Talaat presented an optimistic view of the potential benefits of 5G. He emphasized its capacity to bolster the national economy and improve Egypt's standing in the global communications and information technology sector. The government's determination to upgrade technological infrastructure to meet international standards was encapsulated in a Cabinet statement. This move is seen as a stride towards enhancing Egypt's competitiveness and readiness for the future of digital connectivity.

5G Infrastructure: A Game-Changer

Telecom Egypt and Zain Omantel International (ZOI) have joined forces to construct a digital corridor that will connect the Mediterranean Sea to the Arabian Sea and Arabian Gulf. This Eurasian data highway, extending from Oman to Egypt, offers unprecedented reliability and protection. It presents a revolutionary opportunity for subsea cable owners to cut construction costs while enhancing connectivity options from the Indian Ocean to Europe. Furthermore, the 5G smartphone market, which was worth 18 billion in 2022, is projected to reach a staggering 13633.3 billion by 2032.

New Era of Mobile and Digital Services

Egypt's government has issued a 15-year 5G service license to the Egyptian Telecommunications Company (ETC), ushering in a new era of sophisticated mobile services. Worth $150 million, the license aligns with global digital trends. Dr. Amr Talaat underscored the transformative potential of 5G technology across various sectors, marking a significant milestone in Egypt's technology sector. The launch of 5G is set to drive economic growth, enhance industrial productivity, and revolutionize smart city initiatives, healthcare, and industrial automation.

The World Radio Conference 2023's approval of the use of the 6GHz spectrum for 5G and 6G was lauded by the mobile industry. Policy variations exist across different countries and regions regarding the use of 6GHz for mobile. For instance, while the US has made the entire band unlicensed for Wi-Fi, China has chosen to use it for 5G and 6G, and Europe is studying the viability of Wi-Fi and IMT sharing the spectrum.