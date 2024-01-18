Egypt Embarks on National Dialogue for Economic Strategy: 2024-2030

In a significant stride towards a robust economic future, Egypt has launched a series of comprehensive national dialogue sessions. The objective: to discuss a strategic document outlining the roadmap for the Egyptian economy from 2024 to 2030. Born out of six months of diligent work, the document is the result of 19 workshops, international and local expertise, and the participation of 400 individuals. It offers an impressive tally of 873 recommendations, each aimed at enhancing the performance of the Egyptian economy.

Egypt’s Economic Progress: A Retrospective Analysis

The document is not merely a forward-looking blueprint, but it also provides analytical studies of Egypt’s economic progression over the last 40 years. It includes a detailed execution plan with short, medium, and long-term implementation mechanisms. The primary goal of this dialogue is to build societal consensus on economic policies and measures, thus ensuring their effective and smooth implementation.

Economic Growth amid Global Challenges

Heba Abdel Moneim, an expert in the field, underscored that Egypt’s economy exhibited resilience with a growth of 6.6% in 2022, despite the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. The strategic document aims to promote inclusive, sustainable growth, primarily driven by private sector investments and exports. It also sheds light on reforming the legislative system to strike a balance between workers’ and employers’ interests, supporting small industries, and enhancing employment opportunities.

Diversification and Competition: The Way Forward

The document’s strategy seeks to give the Egyptian economy a competitive edge by diversifying across various sectors such as agriculture, industry, tourism, logistics services, communications, construction, and building. It acknowledges challenges such as wage gaps and the informal economy, along with the opportunities for employment in different governorates. The document also proposes sector-specific workshops, gender equality in the labor market, and alignment with global trends like the green economy and digital transformation to ensure the strategy’s success. The Ministry of Labor has also developed a general framework for the National Employment Strategy, focusing on investment, job creation, and labor export.