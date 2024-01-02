Egypt Announces First Electricity Price Revision Since 2021

The dawn of 2024 marked a significant shift in Egypt’s electricity pricing for the first time since 2021. The Egyptian Electricity Holding Company declared an overhaul in electricity tariffs effective from January 1st, impacting both residential and commercial consumers. This decision is a critical component of the government’s strategy to curtail power subsidies in the wake of the economic repercussions of the pandemic.

Revised Electricity Prices

Residential consumers will now be subjected to these pricing brackets: 0-50 kWh at LE 0.58 per kWh, 51-100 kWh at LE 0.68 per kWh, 101-200 kWh at LE 0.83 per kWh, 201-350 kWh at LE 1.25 per kWh, and 315-650 kWh at LE 1.40 per kWh. Commercial users, on the other hand, will face revised rates of LE 0.65 per kWh for 0-100 kWh consumption, LE 1.36 per kWh for 0-250 kWh, LE 1.50 per kWh for 0-600 kWh, LE 1.65 per kWh for 601-1000 kWh, and LE 1.8 per kWh for those consuming over 1000 kWh.

Reasoning Behind the Increase

The rationale behind this price adjustment revolves around the government’s long-term strategy to reduce power subsidies. The delay in increasing electricity prices since 2021 was a strategic move to shield citizens from the immediate economic hardships instigated by the pandemic. However, the need to recuperate costs has led to this inevitable decision.

Implications of the Price Hike

The direct fallout from this price adjustment is anticipated to be a surge in the cost of industrial production. This rise may invariably lead to a ripple effect, causing an increase in prices for goods and services across various sectors. The citizens of Egypt, already grappling with a 34.6% headline inflation in the year leading up to November, now face these augmented electricity prices in addition to a 33% increase in internet service prices and a 20% spike in Cairo metro ticket prices.