Edmonton Housing Market Predicted to Grow in 2024: Realtors Association

The Realtors Association of Edmonton has released its annual housing forecast, predicting a promising year for the Edmonton housing market in 2024. Expressing optimism for the year ahead, the association's chair, Melanie Boles, cited factors such as migration, employment, and a strong economic outlook as key drivers for stability and growth in the market.

Projected Growth in Sales and Prices

According to the forecast, a 2.8 per cent increase in the number of sales is expected, with detached homes anticipated to lead the way with a five per cent increase. Price rises are also predicted across all housing types, with an average increase of 1.2 per cent. Detached homes are expected to see an average price of $497,000, representing a one per cent increase from the previous year. Semi-detached homes, townhouses, and condos are all also expected to experience price increases.

Boost in New Listings and Market Turnaround

New listings are forecasted to rise by 4.6 per cent. This positive outlook represents a significant turnaround from last year's forecast, which had predicted declines in prices, sales, and listings. ReMax’s Edmonton market forecast aligns with these expectations, predicting a shift to a seller's market in 2024 due to strong demand for single-detached homes and a four per cent increase in residential prices.

Edmonton's Market Stability and Attractiveness

ReMax also highlighted Edmonton's affordability and strong migration, particularly from out-of-province buyers, as factors supporting the market's stability and attractiveness. The Edmonton industrial market has maintained positive absorption for at least three and a half years, with the 14th straight quarter of positive absorption reported in Q4 2023. With the introduction of 1,157,000 sf of new supply into the market, the market absorbed 695,000 square feet (sf). The South/Southeast and Nisku/Leduc submarkets led the region in absorption rate, while the pace of new development activity in Edmonton shows no signs of slowing down, with six buildings completed in Q4 and an additional six slated for delivery in 2024, projected to add 1.365 million sf of new supply.