Business

Economist Dani Rodrik Advocates for Retirement of ‘Emerging Markets’ Term; Argentina Rejects BRICS Invitation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:59 am EST
Economist Dani Rodrik Advocates for Retirement of ‘Emerging Markets’ Term; Argentina Rejects BRICS Invitation

Renowned economist Dani Rodrik has sparked a potent dialogue in the global financial sphere by advocating for the retirement of the term ’emerging markets.’ He critiques the term for simplifying the diverse political, macroeconomic, and structural facets of each region into mere investment opportunities. The phrase, he argues, inappropriately lumps together distinctly different nations, such as China and India, by minimizing their unique characteristics and challenges.

Historical Misrepresentations and Western Perspectives

Rodrik’s critique extends beyond the financial realm to address broader issues entrenched in Eurocentrism and Orientalism. These have historically shaped Western perspectives of non-Western regions, often to the detriment of the latter. He underlines the historical misrepresentation of African and Asian civilizations and the legacy of exploitative colonial history. He further notes the enduring impact of arbitrarily imposed national borders, which have sired ongoing conflicts.

The Impact of Western-Centric Policies

Addressing the fallout of Western-centric policies on these markets, Rodrik highlights the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate hikes. These decisions, taken in the global North, have significant spill-over effects on developing economies, often destabilizing their delicate financial balance. However, he also acknowledges that the term ’emerging markets’ may not uniformly disadvantage all countries. For instance, India, with a diaspora of professionals in global finance, can bring nuanced comprehension to their investments, thereby mitigating potential risks.

Argentina Rejects BRICS Invitation

In related news, Argentina’s newly elected government, led by right-wing populist President Javier Milei, has rejected an invitation to join the BRICS group, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Many speculate that the push for BRICS expansion, allegedly driven by China and Russia, was an attempt to establish a potent anti-Western bloc. This move has sparked concerns in New Delhi, already worried about the future prospects of cooperation among member nations. Argentina’s rejection of BRICS membership only exacerbates the gloom surrounding the organization.

The call to retire the term ’emerging markets’ is seen as an important step towards fostering empathy among advanced economy policymakers towards developing nations. It’s a call to regard these nations as more than mere investment opportunities, recognizing their unique challenges, potential, and the impact of historical and ongoing geopolitical dynamics.

Business Economy International Relations
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

