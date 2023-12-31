en English
Business

Economic Pressures Push UK Retail Sector into Decline

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:20 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:56 am EST
Economic Pressures Push UK Retail Sector into Decline

Britain’s retail sector has witnessed a significant decline over the past five years, culminating in a steep drop in sales in October. This decline was unexpected, given the forecasts from economists that projected a 0.4% increase. Instead, retail sales dropped by 0.3%, reaching their lowest level since February 2021. The dip in sales affected both food shops and non-food stores, which saw a 0.3% and a 0.2% decrease respectively.

The Economic Pressures

This decline in retail sales is primarily due to the increasing economic pressures faced by the sector, including the rising cost of living, adverse weather conditions, and a challenging financial climate. In fact, the Bank of England’s forecasts predict zero growth for the country until 2025, suggesting that the economy is on the brink of recession. The impact of these rising costs is evident in the fact that consumers are now paying 16.9% more for 3.1% less than they did in February 2020.

The Impact on the Hospitality Sector

These economic pressures have had a particularly strong impact on the hospitality sector, which is already grappling with the effects of the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As a result, British consumers have been subjected to the worst inflation in a generation in 2023, with food inflation hitting a 45-year high of 19.6% in March. While prices have slowed somewhat, they are still 9% higher than a year ago, causing distress for millions.

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, the British Independent Retailers Association (Bira) predicts that 2024 will be another challenging year for the retail sector, with inflation expected to stabilize and interest rates expected to remain as they are. However, there is a glimmer of hope: the Bank of England is expected to start easing interest rates from mid-year, potentially boosting the spending power of those who have been hit by the cost-of-living crisis.

Business Economy
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

