Despite Argentine President Javier Milei's rigorous policies designed to tackle inflation, recent reports reveal a worrying decline in economic activity and public welfare. In an effort to combat rising retail prices, the Libertarian Government has sanctioned the importation of essential goods like yerba mate and dairy products. However, data from last week indicates a significant decrease in economic health, manifesting in reduced beef consumption and incomes falling below the poverty line.

Beef Consumption Takes a Dive

According to the Chamber of Industry and Commerce of Meat and Meat Products of the Argentine Republic (Ciccra), beef consumption plummeted by 9.3% year-on-year in the past month. This downturn is attributed to various factors, including a notable price increase in beef compared to pork and poultry. Despite attempts to stabilize meat prices, the decline in consumption signals a broader trend of reduced spending power among Argentinians.

Average Incomes Below Poverty Line

The financial strain on the populace is further highlighted by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec), which reports that the average income of formal workers now falls below the Total Basic Food Basket (CBT), a benchmark for the poverty line. This situation has pushed nearly three million formally employed individuals to seek additional employment to support their livelihoods. This marks a significant shift, as wages have historically remained above the CBT despite occasional fluctuations.

Government Response to Economic Strain

In response to the escalating economic hardship, President Milei and Economy Minister Luis Toto Caputo have postponed fare increases for public transport and cooking gas in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA). This move aims to temper inflation, which reached 13.2% in February, in the hopes of achieving single-digit inflation figures in March. These measures reflect the government's attempt to mitigate the immediate impacts of inflation on the general populace, albeit amidst a backdrop of broader economic challenges.

As Argentina grapples with these economic difficulties, the actions of President Milei's administration continue to draw scrutiny. While efforts to curb inflation have shown some success, the resultant decrease in economic activity and the ensuing hardship for many Argentinians raise questions about the long-term viability of such austerity measures. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether these policies will lead to sustained economic stabilization or further exacerbate the challenges facing Argentina's economy and its citizens.