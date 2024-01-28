ECB Awaits Wage Growth Slowdown for Rate Cut, Julius Baer Faces Significant Write-off

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member, Klaas Knot, said that the ECB needs solid evidence of slowing wage growth in the euro zone before contemplating a reduction in interest rates.

In a recent interview with Dutch TV program Buitenhof, Knot highlighted that despite a credible likelihood of inflation reverting back to 2% by 2025, the ECB ought to be convinced that wage growth will correspond with this lower inflation rate. Only then, it would be appropriate for the ECB to consider lowering its interest rates.

ECB's Rigorous Approach to Interest Rate Decisions

The ECB's decision to hold its current interest rates steady underlines its commitment to maintaining them at a higher level for an extended duration. Despite a recent surge in inflation, the Governing Council unanimously agreed that it was premature to start discussions about rate cuts, adhering to a data-focused approach.

The ECB is diligently scrutinizing various data sources on wage growth and is committed to ensuring that any additional wage increases are absorbed by corporate profits, thus mitigating the risk of triggering second-round inflationary effects. Market expectations for potential rate reductions in the spring currently stand at 62%, as per LSEG data.

Significant Write-off for Julius Baer

In other financial news, Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer is likely to face a significant write-off, estimated at approximately 400 million Swiss francs. This is due to its exposure to the property group Signa, whose holding company filed for insolvency in November. The event has negatively affected Julius Baer's share price in the recent months. Analysts had previously anticipated the potential losses for the bank, owing to its dealings with Signa, owned by Austrian businessman Rene Benko.

