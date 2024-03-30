Easter 2024 Sees Unprecedented Low Passenger Turnout in Ibadan Motor Parks Amid Economic Strains

Amid the festive season of Easter in 2024, Ibadan's major motor parks witnessed an unexpectedly low turnout of passengers, a stark contrast to the usual holiday rush. This development was observed at prominent bus terminals like Iwo Road and Ojoo, with transport operators and passengers attributing the downturn to economic hardships and the inability of many to afford travel expenses despite stagnant transportation fares.

Economic Hardships Deter Holiday Travelers

Mr. Michael Adelokun, chairman of Saki Motor Park, expressed concern over the significant drop in passenger numbers, indicating a departure from previous years' trends where parks were bustling with travelers. Despite transportation costs remaining unchanged, with a bus to Saki priced at N3,000 and car rides at N3,500, the financial burden of petrol and maintenance expenses has notably impacted the operators. The sharp rise in the costs of essential maintenance items like engine oil and tyres exacerbates the situation, with engine oil prices soaring to N16,000 from about N3,500 to N4,000, and tyre costs jumping to N65,000 from N28,000 to N30,000.

Transport Operators and Passengers Bear the Brunt

The Secretary of Park Management System at Iwo Road Motor Park, Mr. Isahu Salawu, highlighted that the lack of financial flexibility has forced many to stay home during what would typically be a peak travel period. This scenario has rendered festive periods seemingly ordinary at the parks, with high operational costs not translating to increased fares due to the general struggle in the economy. Passengers like Mr. Tafa Alaba and Miss Tobiloba Samuel noted slight increases in fares to destinations like Iseyin and Lagos but acknowledged that these adjustments were insufficient to mitigate the broader issue of reduced travel enthusiasm.

The Absence of Festive Hustle

Observations confirmed the absence of the usual hustle and bustle that characterizes motor parks during festive seasons, underscoring the impact of the economic downturn on the transportation sector and passenger behavior. This trend not only reflects the immediate challenges faced by transport operators and passengers but also hints at broader economic issues affecting discretionary spending among the populace. Despite the slight fare adjustments for certain routes, the overarching narrative remains one of caution and restraint among potential travelers, pointing to a subdued holiday spirit amidst financial concerns.