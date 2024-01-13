en English
Africa

East Africa Urged to Follow Kenya’s Lead in Visa Abolition for Enhanced Regional Integration

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:32 am EST
In what can be described as a clarion call for regional integration, Deputy President (DP) Gachagua of Kenya implored East African (EA) countries to follow his nation’s footsteps in abolishing visa requirements. His impassioned plea came to light during the Revolution Day celebrations in Zanzibar, a momentous occasion that marked a significant shift in the political landscape of East Africa.

Visa Abolition: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

DP Gachagua’s advocacy for the removal of visa barriers is driven by an audacious vision – to bolster intra-Africa trade and foster regional integration. As economies worldwide grapple with the impact of global shifts, his focus on enhanced economic cooperation within the continent is a beacon of hope. By eliminating visa restrictions, African nations could unlock vast economic potential, improve competitiveness, and expedite the region’s recovery from global adversities.

Building Bridges: The Power of Unity

But the implications of Gachagua’s call to action extend beyond pure economics. It’s a call for unity, a call to break down the artificial boundaries that have long hindered Africa’s progress. The free movement of people within the continent can facilitate cultural exchange, foster mutual understanding, and, ultimately, strengthen the ties among member states.

Meanwhile, in Ethiopia…

In a parallel development, Ethiopia showcased its commitment to international norms and legal instruments during the Diplomacy Week and Exhibition in Addis Ababa. Opened by President Sahle Work Zewde and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen, the event was a display of Ethiopia’s rich diplomatic history. Attended by various dignitaries, scholars, and members of the media, the exhibition served as a testament to Ethiopia’s commitment to peaceful diplomacy and international cooperation.

As we look to the future, these developments in East Africa signal an emerging narrative – one of unity, collaboration, and shared prosperity. Whether it’s through the abolition of visa requirements or the commitment to international diplomacy, East Africa is setting a precedent for the rest of the continent. The actions of today foreshadow a promising future – a future where Africa stands united, harnessing its collective potential to shape a better world.

Africa Economy International Relations
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

