Economy

Dublin’s Housing Crisis: A Tale of Soaring Rents and Anti-immigrant Sentiment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:36 am EST
In the heart of Ireland, a significant housing crisis is gripping Dublin. With rents soaring to unmanageable highs, younger adults are finding it increasingly difficult to afford homes. The crisis has reached such a severe stage that two-thirds of the city’s young adults have no choice but to live with their parents.

The Struggle of the Youth

Aoife Diver, a 25-year-old teacher in Dublin, is a stark representation of this struggle. Once a renter in a house near her workplace in South Dublin, Diver was forced to make drastic changes due to the rising costs. With housing expenses consuming nearly half her monthly salary, she had no option but to move back with her family.

Long Commutes, Uncertain Future

The fallout of this change is palpable. Diver’s daily commute from her uncle’s house to her school now demands up to 90 minutes each way. Aside from the toll on time, the ordeal raises serious concerns and uncertainty about the future, especially regarding the possibility of owning a home in Dublin on a teacher’s salary.

An Emboldened Anti-immigrant Movement

While the city grapples with housing woes, tensions have been simmering on another front. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s recent comments point to an emboldened anti-immigrant movement in the wake of an anti-immigrant riot and a disturbing instance of arson in Dublin. He stated emphatically that there was no justification for ‘violence, arson, or vandalism.’

These two issues – the housing crisis and the anti-immigrant sentiment – are reflective of the long-running social problems Dublin is facing, painting a concerning picture of the city’s current state of affairs.

Economy Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

