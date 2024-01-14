en English
Economy

Dublin Property Market: Signs of Recovery and Predicted Growth in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
Dublin Property Market: Signs of Recovery and Predicted Growth in 2024

Amidst the housing crisis in Ireland, a glimmer of hope emerges as housing markets in Baldoyle, Balgriffin, Clarehall, Clongriffin, and Donaghmede show signs of recovery. After a slow start in 2023, the latter half of the year saw a 2% boost in property prices across these regions. The median house price currently stands at 485,000 euros, indicating an improvement in the market conditions.

Housing Market Forecast for 2024

The upward trend in property prices is expected to continue into 2024, with a predicted increase of 2% to 3%. The surge in demand for four-bedroom semi-detached family homes, particularly in Balgriffin, is likely to contribute substantially to this upward trend. From 420,000 euros in 2022, the average price of these homes shot up by 30,000 euros to hit 450,000 euros last year. Going forward, these properties are expected to be in high demand in 2024, with predictions suggesting an average price increase of 50,000 euros, pushing the average price to 500,000 euros.

Population Growth and Housing Needs

However, the rise in property prices is not without its challenges. Ireland, and Dublin in particular, is grappling with a rapidly growing population, necessitating the construction of at least 55,000 homes annually. A significant driving force behind this population surge is immigration. The government’s estimates for housing needs are falling short of actual requirements, emphasizing the urgency of prioritizing the housing market over other policy initiatives.

The Role of Energy-Efficient Homes

Moreover, there has been a marked demand for houses in good condition requiring no renovation, with a high preference for those with high energy ratings. This trend is expected to continue into 2024, further influencing the dynamics of the property market. As the housing markets in these regions adjust to accommodate the growing demand, it’s expected that the upward pressure on prices will continue, as pointed out by David Toibin, an expert from DNG estate agency.

Economy Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

