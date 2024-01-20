Dublin 6W Property Market Defies Economic Pressures With Modest Growth

In the heart of Ireland, Dublin 6W's residential property market is quietly bucking the trend. Against a backdrop of economic pressures, including rising interest rates, the local market has managed a modest average increase of 2% in property prices. This resilience is largely due to a scarcity of homes for sale, which continues to support steady property values.

Buyer Priorities and Market Dynamics

The current market dynamics are heavily influenced by the purchasers' preferences. Buyers are veering towards properties in good condition, eager to sidestep the hurdles of renovation. The reasons are two-fold: the difficulty of securing builders and soaring material costs. Properties boasting higher Building Energy Ratings (BERs) are coming to the fore, selling more swiftly and commanding heftier price tags. This trend is catalyzed by escalating energy costs, pushing energy efficiency up the list of buyer priorities.

First-Time Buyers and Downsizers

According to Ronan O'Malley from Sherry FitzGerald, first-time buyers are the most active players in the market. Their quest for new homes, however, is often thwarted by a shortage of fresh developments, nudging them towards the second-hand market. Downsizers, on the other hand, are grappling with their unique set of challenges. The scarcity of suitable properties for them to move into has led to a certain reluctance to sell. Bungalows, particularly those with three or four bedrooms, are highly coveted by downsizers, fetching around €770,000 and €1.1 million, respectively.

Property Prices in Detail

The average price tag for a three-bedroom semi-detached house stands at €780,000, marking a slight uptick from the previous year. A three-bedroom ex-corporation house, on the other hand, is typically priced around €560,000. For those eyeing a modern three-bed townhouse, they can expect to shell out approximately €500,000.

Looking ahead, O'Malley forecasts that the high-interest rate environment will continue to cast a shadow over house prices in the coming year. However, he predicts a continued, albeit moderate, rate of inflation in house prices, driven by the relentless shortage of available housing stock.