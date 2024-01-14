en English
Economy

Dublin 12’s Gentrification Attracting First-time Homebuyers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:59 pm EST
Dublin 12’s Gentrification Attracting First-time Homebuyers

In a turn of events, Dublin 12, once a conventional choice for local residents, has become a magnet for first-time homebuyers. This phenomenon of gentrification has seen the area report consistent and better-than-expected sales throughout 2023. Walkinstown, Crumlin, and Perrystown, once considered quiet residential neighborhoods, are now buzzing with buyers eager to make their mark in the property market.

Gentrification and the Rise of First-time Homebuyers

According to Stephen O’Grady, a representative of City Homes, the real estate market in Dublin 12 has been particularly active. Numerous family houses have been sold, with the majority of buyers being individuals making their initial foray into property ownership. Their motivation? To break free from the shackles of high rents.

The Case of 108 Rockfield Avenue

A testament to this shift is the property at No. 108 Rockfield Avenue in Perrystown. This property, priced at a hefty €800,000, indicates the willingness of first-time buyers to invest in properties in Dublin 12, despite the rising interest rates.

Shift in Buyer Demographics

Interestingly, the buyer demographic in the Dublin 1 area has seen a significant shift as well. Now, around 70% of buyers are owner-occupiers, with a mere 30% being investors. The driving force behind this shift? A surge in purchases by first-time buyers, most of whom are employed in the multinational sector. With the median house price pegged at €339,000 and a predicted rise of 2% in 2024, the area continues to invite prospective homeowners.

As the gentrification of Dublin 12 continues, it is clear that the area is undergoing a significant transformation. The once quiet, residential space is now a bustling hub of first-time homebuyers.

Economy Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

