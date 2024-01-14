en English
Economy

Dublin 1 Real Estate: A Shift from Investor Dominance to Owner-Occupiers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:52 pm EST
Dublin 1 Real Estate: A Shift from Investor Dominance to Owner-Occupiers

There’s a seismic shift underway in Dublin 1’s real estate market. A paradigm reversal is being noted, with owner-occupiers now making up the majority of buyers, a stark contrast to the previous dominance by investors. Specifically, current data reveals that 70% of the buyers are now owner-occupiers, a significant rise from the past.

Investors Exit the Market

Factors such as rising interest rates, increased taxation, and dissatisfaction with the government’s rental sector policies are driving investors away from the market. According to Owen Reilly of Owen Reilly Estate Agents, a mere 30% of buyers are now investors. This marks a dramatic shift from the erstwhile trend.

First-Time Buyers Dominate

Dublin 1, an area predominantly composed of apartments, saw most of its purchases last year being made by first-time buyers. These new entrants into the property market are often employed in the multinational sector, signifying a new demographic trend in the region’s realty landscape.

The Changing Landscape of Dublin 1 Real Estate

The property market in Dublin 1 is undergoing a profound transformation. The shift in buyer demographics is likely to have wide-reaching implications for the housing market, shaping the future of Dublin’s urban living. This change offers a fascinating glimpse into evolving attitudes towards property ownership in the city, pointing to a potential new era in Dublin real estate.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

