en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Dubai’s Real Estate Market: A Year of Records and a Look into 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:13 am EST
Dubai’s Real Estate Market: A Year of Records and a Look into 2024

In what can only be described as a spectacular year, Dubai’s real estate market has been firing on all cylinders, with property values hitting the stratosphere and transaction volumes at an all-time high. However, as the New Year approaches, analysts warn of a potential downturn in 2024, due to a cap in purchasing power and a growing trend among buyers towards downsizing.

A Personal Perspective

For Dina Habib and Karim Yusuf, an Egyptian couple who decided to call Dubai home eight years ago, the dizzying pace of the real estate market has been nothing short of a boon. After years of renting, the couple purchased a two-bedroom apartment in the Jumeirah Village Circle district. Now, just nine months later, they are selling their property at a 26% premium over the original price of 1.7 million dirhams ($460,000), aiming to leverage the market’s momentum to upgrade to a larger property without increasing their initial investment.

Unprecedented Growth

The Dubai real estate market’s extraordinary growth is largely attributed to the best practices and legislation adopted by the Dubai Land Department, along with the unwavering support of the Dubai government for the economy and the real estate market. Ready-to-move-in properties, ongoing supply constraints, a high proportion of cash buyers and investors, and increasing transaction volumes all point towards the market maintaining its positive development momentum.

Looking Ahead

Despite a potential slowdown, industry executives predict that property prices in Dubai will continue to rise in 2024, albeit at a slower and steadier pace. The market anticipates the arrival of new units, with demand expected to outstrip supply, thereby supporting prices. Notably, the UAE secured a commendable fifth place in the inaugural Housearch Investment Index for residential property investment in 2024, further strengthening its appeal as a stable and reliable haven for property investment.

The rapid pace of Dubai’s real estate market and the expectations of property owners to capitalize on their investments in a short timeframe underscore the market’s vibrancy. Even as we look towards 2024 with caution, the success stories of homeowners like Dina Habib and Karim Yusuf serve as a testament to the market’s potential and the opportunities it continues to offer.

0
Economy
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill

By Nitish Verma

Zimbabwe Minister Highlights AI as Economic Growth Catalyst Amidst Brain Drain Concerns

By Olalekan Adigun

Asian Markets Rise on US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations

By Nimrah Khatoon

Indian Rupee Strengthens Amid Declining Dollar Index and Strong Equity Markets

By Dil Bar Irshad

Philippine Economy Set for Robust Rebound in 2024, Predicts RCBC Chief ...
@Business · 6 mins
Philippine Economy Set for Robust Rebound in 2024, Predicts RCBC Chief ...
heart comment 0
Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Healthcare Reforms Aiming for Cost Savings and Efficiency; Unique Property Deal Attracts Attention
Indian Rupee Strengthens Against US Dollar: A Detailed Analysis

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Rupee Strengthens Against US Dollar: A Detailed Analysis
Taiwan News Roundup: KMT Housing Initiative, Taiex’s Record High, and Aid for Furloughed Workers

By Rafia Tasleem

Taiwan News Roundup: KMT Housing Initiative, Taiex's Record High, and Aid for Furloughed Workers
Saudi Arabia’s Unemployment Rate Sees Slight Increase Amid Efforts Towards ‘Saudization’

By BNN Correspondents

Saudi Arabia's Unemployment Rate Sees Slight Increase Amid Efforts Towards 'Saudization'
Latest Headlines
World News
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
14 seconds
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
1 min
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
1 min
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
1 min
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
3 mins
2023: A Year of Contrasts and Lessons in the Global Landscape
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
3 mins
Malawi's DPP Emphasizes Fairness, Transparency Ahead of National Convention
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
4 mins
Jacob Mafume's Blueprint to Tackle Harare's Urban Challenges
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
5 mins
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace
6 mins
Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app