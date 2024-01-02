Domestic Equity Markets Set for Positive Start: A Deep Dive into Global Influences

Domestic equity markets are poised for a positive start on January 2, driven by a mix of signals emanating from international markets. The Sensex and Nifty indices are likely to open marginally higher, as trends in the GIFT Nifty indicate an upbeat beginning for the broader index, with an expected gain of 20 points. This positive outlook comes despite a shaky start to the year 2024, with both the Sensex and Nifty closing with marginal gains on January 1.

Analysing Past Trends

On January 1, the benchmark indices hit a new high but failed to sustain those higher levels due to profit-taking and eventually ended flat with a positive bias. The BSE Sensex was up 32 points at 72,272 while the Nifty 50 gained 10.5 points at 21,742. These fluctuations resulted in a Spinning Top or High Wave kind of candlestick pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecision among buyers and sellers about the potential market trend.

A Look at Market Forces

The pivot point calculator suggests that the Nifty is likely to meet immediate resistance at 21,811 followed by 21,847 and 21,906 levels while on the lower side it can find support at 21,694 followed by 21,657 and 21,599 levels. Meanwhile, the rupee started the year on a weak note, depreciating against the US dollar. In company news, various businesses such as GR Infraprojects, SG Finserve Limited, Tata Motors, and others announced their financial results and business updates. Institutional investments in Indian real estate have also been rising, signalling a positive trend in the market.

Expectations for 2024

Despite a weak opening for the trading session due to selling pressure on IT and financial services stocks, analysts remain optimistic about the performance of stock markets in 2024. This optimism is supported by strong macroeconomic indicators and overall growth projections. Investors are eagerly awaiting the release of economic data during the week which will shed light on the pace of economic growth. This information, coupled with the analysis of global trends, will be instrumental in shaping the trading decisions of investors and traders at the start of the trading day.