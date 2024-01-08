en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Dome Market Fire: A Wake-Up Call for Enhanced Safety Measures

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:47 pm EST
Dome Market Fire: A Wake-Up Call for Enhanced Safety Measures

In the early hours of dawn, a significant fire incident unfolded at the Dome Market, a bustling trading hub located in the Greater Accra Region. The fire engulfed and razed portions of the market, reducing at least fifty shops to ashes and causing a staggering loss to traders. The initial reports suggest an electrical fault as the potential instigator, however, a thorough investigation is currently underway.

The Battle Against the Blaze

Alex Nartey, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, spoke of the immense challenges faced by the firefighters in their battle against the blaze. Despite the hurdles, they managed to contain the fire, preventing it from consuming the entire market and salvaged goods worth over $500. The incident has underscored the urgent need for a fire station in the vicinity to promptly address and manage such calamities.

Impact on Traders and Call for Support

The fire has dealt a devastating blow to the traders, many of whom lost their merchandise and are now grappling with the harsh reality of their impaired livelihoods. They are appealing for assistance from the government and local authorities in Dome and its environs. The local authorities have responded by coordinating with disaster management agencies to extend relief and aid to the distressed traders.

Community Response and Future Measures

Dr. Mike Oquaye Jnr., who rushed to the scene, offered his commiseration to the traders and ensured plans to establish a fire station close to the market in an effort to prevent similar occurrences in the future. His endeavors were praised for demonstrating leadership during this adversity. The incident has also attracted criticism towards the incumbent MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, for the lack of a local fire station. The community, in the meantime, is banding together, offering support to the victims of the fire. The incident has sparked a serious conversation about fire safety standards in public markets and the importance of enhanced measures to avert such disasters.

0
Disaster Economy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Disaster

See more
28 mins ago
Vilnius Apartment Fire: A Tragic Loss and the Quest for Answers
In a harrowing incident that has shaken the city of Vilnius, a devastating fire swept through a block of flats in the Viršuliškės neighborhood leading to two tragic fatalities and leaving an estimated 30 households homeless. Among the victims was a child, a loss that has deeply scarred the community. Fire and its Aftermath The
Vilnius Apartment Fire: A Tragic Loss and the Quest for Answers
Victoria Battles Record-Breaking Rainfall: Emergency Flood Evacuation Orders Issued
2 hours ago
Victoria Battles Record-Breaking Rainfall: Emergency Flood Evacuation Orders Issued
Maui Grapples with Mental Health Crisis Following Devastating Wildfires
3 hours ago
Maui Grapples with Mental Health Crisis Following Devastating Wildfires
Nations Unite to Seek Justice for Downing of Ukrainian Flight 752
37 mins ago
Nations Unite to Seek Justice for Downing of Ukrainian Flight 752
Flash Floods in Victoria: A Test of Resilience Amid Natural Disaster
1 hour ago
Flash Floods in Victoria: A Test of Resilience Amid Natural Disaster
Unfaltering Bravery: Arlo the German Shepherd Rescued from Well Amidst Snowstorm
2 hours ago
Unfaltering Bravery: Arlo the German Shepherd Rescued from Well Amidst Snowstorm
Latest Headlines
World News
Governor Uzodimma Backs President Tinubu's Suspension of Minister, Discusses Imo State Development
52 seconds
Governor Uzodimma Backs President Tinubu's Suspension of Minister, Discusses Imo State Development
Football Legend Franz Beckenbauer Dies at 78: An Era Ends
8 mins
Football Legend Franz Beckenbauer Dies at 78: An Era Ends
Outrage in Italy as Hundreds Perform Fascist Salute at Rome Rally
13 mins
Outrage in Italy as Hundreds Perform Fascist Salute at Rome Rally
Missouri Secretary of State Debates Election Integrity and Trump's Influence
13 mins
Missouri Secretary of State Debates Election Integrity and Trump's Influence
Lucas Moraes Clinches Historic Win at Dakar Rally 2024; Al-Rajhi Seizes Overall Lead
14 mins
Lucas Moraes Clinches Historic Win at Dakar Rally 2024; Al-Rajhi Seizes Overall Lead
UK Commons United in Post Office Scandal Debate
19 mins
UK Commons United in Post Office Scandal Debate
South African Education Minister Denies Financial Misconduct Allegations
21 mins
South African Education Minister Denies Financial Misconduct Allegations
Public Poll on Dismissal of Minister Blade Nzimande Following Allegations
22 mins
Public Poll on Dismissal of Minister Blade Nzimande Following Allegations
South Korea's FM Nominee Advocates for Balanced U.S.-China Diplomacy
23 mins
South Korea's FM Nominee Advocates for Balanced U.S.-China Diplomacy
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
4 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
6 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
8 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
13 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
13 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
13 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
13 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app