Dome Market Fire: A Wake-up Call for Better Fire Safety Measures

On January 7, 2024, the vibrant commercial hub of Dome Market in the Greater Accra Region was struck by a devastating fire outbreak. The flames ravaged some parts of the market, leaving at least fifty shops destroyed and their owners in despair.

Firefighters’ Struggle Against the Inferno

The local Ghana National Fire Service was alerted and responded promptly, but the congestion in the market posed a significant challenge. Despite the difficult access, the firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the fire after an arduous six-hour operation. The timely intervention of these firefighters prevented the destruction of properties worth over $500, highlighting their courage and determination amidst adversity.

A Call for Better Fire Safety Measures

Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Alex Nartey, has underscored the need for a fire station in the area. The absence of such a crucial facility has been a major concern for the safety of the market and its environs. This incident has accentuated the urgency for better fire safety measures and infrastructure in the region.

Political Response and Public Sentiment

The NPP parliamentary candidate hopeful, Dr. Mike Oquaye Jnr, rushed to the scene, offering his support and assuring plans for establishing a fire station close to the market. His quick response and demonstration of leadership during the crisis were lauded by some, while others criticized the incumbent MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, for the current lack of a fire station in the constituency.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. In the meantime, the impact of this incident on the market vendors, local economy, and affected individuals is a pressing concern. Efforts are anticipated to provide aid and support to those impacted, alongside discussions on preventive measures for the future.