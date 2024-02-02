Diving into Danger: The Sandfishers of the Ubangi River and Their Fight for Survival

Odilon Salima, a sandfisher in the Central African Republic (CAR), dives into the murky depths of the Ubangi River, a lifeline in a land ravaged by decades of instability and renewed civil conflict. Sand, a critical resource for the building industry, lies beneath these waters, and men like Salima risk their lives daily to harvest it.

The Human Cost of Sandfishing

In one of the world's poorest countries, where a majority of the population struggles with poverty, sandfishing stands out as a relatively high-paying occupation. The risks associated with this job are enormous, including health issues and the constant threat of drowning. Yet, for these sandfishers, the need to provide for their families and save for their children's education outweighs these hazards.

Salima, like many others, earns about 10,000 FCFA a day, twice the national average. The lure of such earnings in a country torn by economic strife is strong, but the cost to health and wellbeing is high. Access to adequate healthcare remains a significant challenge, with their income barely covering medical expenses.

The Sandfishers' Association: A Beacon of Hope

The Sandfishers' Association, spearheaded by a former diver, offers a glimmer of hope, providing work to many who would otherwise be jobless. Yet, the informal nature of the sandfishing sector leaves these workers vulnerable, with little to no safety measures in place.

Formalizing the Sector: A Step Towards Improvement

Economist Didace Sabone advocates for integrating the sandfishing sector into the formal economy. He believes this could drastically improve safety measures and working conditions for the sandfishers. However, such a move would necessitate substantial resources, a challenge for a country already grappling with economic and political instability.

As the sun sets on the Ubangi River, Salima and his fellow sandfishers continue their dangerous dive, a testament to the human spirit's resilience in the face of adversity. Their story, a poignant reminder of the lengths some go to secure a livelihood, resonates deeply, echoing beyond the borders of the CAR.