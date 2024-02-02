Delhivery Posts First Quarterly Profit since 2022 IPO

In a remarkable turnaround, Indian logistics company Delhivery recorded a net profit of Rs 11.7 crore in the December quarter of 2024, marking its first instance of profitability in a quarter since the company's initial public offering (IPO) in 2022. This is a stark contrast to the Rs 196 crore loss reported during the same period a year ago.

Revenue Sees 20% Increase, Despite E-commerce Slowdown

In spite of a slowdown in the e-commerce sector, which forms Delhivery's main client base, due to higher inflation and funding challenges, the company's revenue saw a 20% increase. The revenue surged to Rs 2,194 crore in the latest quarter.

CEO Highlights Operating Leverage and Business Model Strength

Sahil Barua, the company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, lauded the robust network quality during the peak season and emphasised the highest-ever quarterly EBITDA as a testament to the business model's strength and operating leverage. He affirmed that the company has adequate infrastructure and capacity in place for continued growth into the financial year 2025.

Shares Still Below IPO Price, Despite Positive Financial Results

Despite the encouraging financial results, Delhivery's shares closed at Rs 472.9 each on February 2 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) which is still 3 percent below its IPO price of Rs 487 per share. It's worth noting that Delhivery had its IPO in May 2022 during a tumultuous period for tech stock markets.