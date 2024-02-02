Delhivery Ltd Swings to Profit in December Quarter, CEO Expresses Confidence in Continued Growth

Delhivery Ltd, a leading logistics services provider based in India, has swung from a substantial loss to a consolidated net profit in the December quarter. The company reported a profit of Rs 11.7 crore, marking a significant turnaround from a loss of Rs 195.7 crore in the same period last year. The shift to profitability has been attributed to an increase in the company's total income and a surge in volume growth.

Financial Highlights

The company's total income rose to Rs 2,325.3 crore, compared to Rs 1,918.1 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, Delhivery's expenses also saw an uptick, rising slightly to Rs 2,289.9 crore from Rs 2,125.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA Recovery

Delhivery reported an Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 109 crore for the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal year. This is a notable recovery from an EBITDA loss of Rs 72 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

CEO's Perspective

Sahil Barua, the company's MD & CEO, expressed confidence in the company's business model following these results. Barua highlighted the company's established infrastructure and capacity for continued growth into FY25. He believes that the company's robust performance underscored the resilience of Delhivery's business model and its ability to navigate a challenging business environment.

During the reviewed quarter, Delhivery operationalised its largest gateway in Lonad, near Bhiwandi in Maharashtra, further strengthening its logistics network.