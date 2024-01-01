Deciphering 2024’s Financial Outlook: A ‘Cooking the Books’ Podcast Discussion

In the latest installment of the ‘Cooking the Books’ podcast, host Frances Cook, along with esteemed guests Pattrick Smellie, editor at BusinessDesk, and Liam Dann, business editor-at-large for the NZ Herald, delve into the financial expectations of 2024. This discussion comes in the wake of a turbulent 2023, characterized by declining house prices, escalating interest rates, and a significantly high cost of living.

U.S. Economic Outlook

In light of recent Federal Reserve maneuvers, economic forecasters are revamping their projections for 2024. The U.S. economy, rather than being in a recession, is likely to continue growing. Indicators such as gross domestic product exceeding expectations, a downward trend in inflation, and sturdy employment rates fuel this optimism. However, challenges persist in the form of high debt costs, rising consumer debt, and ongoing turmoil in commercial real estate.

Forecasting the Energy and Tech Sectors

The energy sector is poised to outperform in 2024, according to the author’s predictions, and a meticulously curated portfolio of energy stocks could significantly boost gains. The author also anticipates an acceleration in the global solar build-out. In the tech sector, leading analysts from IDC and Gartner predict robust growth in IT expenditure, with a significant emphasis on hardware, software, and services. Startups, particularly those targeting the enterprise market, face both opportunities and challenges in the year ahead, with AI products expected to redefine technology interaction.

Wall Street’s 2024 Stock Market Predictions

Wall Street analysts present a range of opinions on the stock market’s 2024 performance. Some demonstrate a bullish outlook, with S&P 500 price targets ranging from 5,000 to 5,200, while others take a more bearish stance, with price targets dipping to as low as 4,200. Factors such as moderating inflation and potential interest-rate cuts could boost stocks, although concerns persist regarding softening consumer trends. History, however, suggests that long-term investment in the S&P 500 via ETFs and mutual funds is likely to yield positive results.