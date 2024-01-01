en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Deciphering 2024’s Financial Outlook: A ‘Cooking the Books’ Podcast Discussion

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:13 am EST
Deciphering 2024’s Financial Outlook: A ‘Cooking the Books’ Podcast Discussion

In the latest installment of the ‘Cooking the Books’ podcast, host Frances Cook, along with esteemed guests Pattrick Smellie, editor at BusinessDesk, and Liam Dann, business editor-at-large for the NZ Herald, delve into the financial expectations of 2024. This discussion comes in the wake of a turbulent 2023, characterized by declining house prices, escalating interest rates, and a significantly high cost of living.

U.S. Economic Outlook

In light of recent Federal Reserve maneuvers, economic forecasters are revamping their projections for 2024. The U.S. economy, rather than being in a recession, is likely to continue growing. Indicators such as gross domestic product exceeding expectations, a downward trend in inflation, and sturdy employment rates fuel this optimism. However, challenges persist in the form of high debt costs, rising consumer debt, and ongoing turmoil in commercial real estate.

Forecasting the Energy and Tech Sectors

The energy sector is poised to outperform in 2024, according to the author’s predictions, and a meticulously curated portfolio of energy stocks could significantly boost gains. The author also anticipates an acceleration in the global solar build-out. In the tech sector, leading analysts from IDC and Gartner predict robust growth in IT expenditure, with a significant emphasis on hardware, software, and services. Startups, particularly those targeting the enterprise market, face both opportunities and challenges in the year ahead, with AI products expected to redefine technology interaction.

Wall Street’s 2024 Stock Market Predictions

Wall Street analysts present a range of opinions on the stock market’s 2024 performance. Some demonstrate a bullish outlook, with S&P 500 price targets ranging from 5,000 to 5,200, while others take a more bearish stance, with price targets dipping to as low as 4,200. Factors such as moderating inflation and potential interest-rate cuts could boost stocks, although concerns persist regarding softening consumer trends. History, however, suggests that long-term investment in the S&P 500 via ETFs and mutual funds is likely to yield positive results.

0
Business Economy New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Channel Islands See Shift Towards Local Shopping During Festive Season

By Muthana Al-Najjar

The Tech Letdowns of 2023: A Year of Overhyped Innovations

By BNN Correspondents

Philippines Sees Mixed Fuel Price Adjustments as 2024 Begins

By BNN Correspondents

China's Film Industry Rings in 2024 with a Historic New Year's Day Box Office Record

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Australia's Economic Forecast for 2024: Wage Increase, Tax Cuts, and S ...
@Australia · 14 mins
Australia's Economic Forecast for 2024: Wage Increase, Tax Cuts, and S ...
heart comment 0
US Credit Card Debt Surpasses $1 Trillion: Can Consumer Spending Withstand the Pressure?

By Salman Khan

US Credit Card Debt Surpasses $1 Trillion: Can Consumer Spending Withstand the Pressure?
Millionaires Unveiled: The Role of Mindset and Financial Tools in Wealth Accumulation

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Millionaires Unveiled: The Role of Mindset and Financial Tools in Wealth Accumulation
Walmart Dominates as America’s Largest Grocer, Attracting Affluent Shoppers

By Salman Khan

Walmart Dominates as America's Largest Grocer, Attracting Affluent Shoppers
2023: A Year of Enhanced Legislation and Legal Actions in Cryptocurrency

By Quadri Adejumo

2023: A Year of Enhanced Legislation and Legal Actions in Cryptocurrency
Latest Headlines
World News
Malta's Ombudsman Advocates for Good Governance and a National Human Rights Institution
1 min
Malta's Ombudsman Advocates for Good Governance and a National Human Rights Institution
Nigeria Labour Congress Lashes Out at Government Over Unfulfilled Promises
2 mins
Nigeria Labour Congress Lashes Out at Government Over Unfulfilled Promises
Renowned Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Connection with Wife's Tragic Death
6 mins
Renowned Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Connection with Wife's Tragic Death
President Erdoğan Ushers in 'Century of Turkey' in New Year's Message
7 mins
President Erdoğan Ushers in 'Century of Turkey' in New Year's Message
Shubman Gill Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials, Shares Hopes for 2024
8 mins
Shubman Gill Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials, Shares Hopes for 2024
Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala: A Celebration of Tradition Amidst Controversy
9 mins
Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala: A Celebration of Tradition Amidst Controversy
NFL Week 17: Playoff Seeding Shakes Up and NFL Officiating Under Fire
10 mins
NFL Week 17: Playoff Seeding Shakes Up and NFL Officiating Under Fire
Mamata Banerjee Reaffirms Commitment to People's Rights on TMC's Foundation Day
10 mins
Mamata Banerjee Reaffirms Commitment to People's Rights on TMC's Foundation Day
Ocean Sunfish: The Unexpected Threat to Sydney to Hobart Yacht Racers
11 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unexpected Threat to Sydney to Hobart Yacht Racers
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
29 mins
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
55 mins
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
2 hours
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
2 hours
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
2 hours
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2 hours
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
10 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app