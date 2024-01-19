Decentralization in Angola: 17 Billion Kwanzas Collected by Municipalities in 2023

In a significant stride towards decentralized governance, Angola's municipalities collected over 17 billion Kwanzas in taxes during the 2023 economic year. This initiative marks a significant shift in the responsibility of services from the central government to local authorities, according to Minister of Territorial Administration Dionisio da Fonseca.

Leading Collectors and the Njila Project

The municipalities of Luanda, Huila, and Benguela emerged as the top collectors. Other municipalities like Dande, Sumbe, Saurimo, Cuito, and Malanje exceeded collections of 150 million Kwanzas. These figures were shared by Fonseca at the launch of the 'Njila' project, a government initiative aimed at enhancing governance and service provision in Angola.

Decentralization and Its Implications

Over 900 services, including the management of mining rights and various licenses, have been decentralized. Notably, the management of irrigation perimeters and infrastructured land has been shifted to provincial governments, along with projects from the Integrated Plan of Municipal Intervention.

Next Steps for the MAT

The MAT plans to enhance the capabilities of municipalities to manage revenues ethically and efficiently. Training programs for public servants are underway, with the ambitious goal of training 60% of municipal administrations by 2035. The project also includes plans to universalize identity issuance at birth and to create Territorial Planning Plans for municipalities. The NJILA Project is designed to foster competent local governance, citizenship, sustainable territory management, and efficient state financial resource management.

Simultaneously, international conglomerate Rio Tinto Group is set to invest in the production of basic metals in Angola's eastern province of Moxico, a move expected to have a significant impact on Angola's socio-economic development, with the generation of new local jobs and increased revenue collection.