December 2023 Sees Rise in New Dwellings Consented Despite Annual Decline

In a developing story, December 2023 marked a rise in the number of new dwellings consented in the region, up by 3.7%, a hopeful resurgence following an 11% slump in November the same year. Despite this growth, the annual figures reveal a 2.5% drop from the preceding year, with 37,239 new dwellings consented in the year ending December 2023.

Variability and Decline in Dwelling Types

The month of December 2023 saw consent for 2,487 new dwellings. This total includes 1,128 townhouses, flats, and units, 1,095 standalone houses, 161 apartments, and 103 retirement village units. This data points to a certain variability in the number of dwellings consented each month, largely due to the timing of large multi-dwelling projects such as townhouses and apartment buildings.

However, the seasonally adjusted number of new standalone houses consented took a 2.7% dip in December 2023, contributing to an overall 3.4% decline in new homes consented for the final quarter of the year. This figure followed a steeper 13% decrease in the September 2023 quarter.

Impact on Non-Residential Building Work

The repercussions of these fluctuations were felt in the non-residential sector as well. The annual value of non-residential building work consented took a 1.0% hit, falling to $9.4 billion compared to the year ended December 2022.

Long-Term Trends and Implications

The report also provides a comprehensive list of actual, seasonally adjusted, and trend numbers of new dwellings consented from January 1995 through December 2023. These statistics are a testament to the ebbs and flows in housing consents over nearly three decades, offering key insights into housing market dynamics and the construction industry's influence on the economy.

These numbers also show a decline in the number of new dwellings consented per 1,000 residents, from 9.7 in the year ended December 2022 to 7.2 in the year ending December 2023, indicating a pressing need for strategic interventions in the housing and construction sectors.