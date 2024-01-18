December 2023 Real Estate Market: A Shift in Home Segment Preferences

As the year 2023 wound down, the real estate market witnessed a series of notable shifts. The month of December proved to be a particularly intriguing time, as sales activity and inventory levels for various home segments saw significant changes compared to the previous year.

Advertisment

Surge in Apartment and Townhome Sales

Notably, apartment sales saw a substantial increase of 28 percent, while semi-detached transactions grew by 33 percent. Similarly, row (townhomes) sales increased by an impressive 35 percent. On the flip side, single-family detached homes experienced a slight decline in sales, dropping by three percent year over year.

Yearly Overview: Apartments Triumph, Single-Family Homes Decline

Advertisment

When reviewing the entire year, apartment sales were the only segment to report an increase, rising by 27 percent over 2022. In stark contrast, single-family homes saw the largest drop in total sales, marking a 19 percent decrease.

Inventory Levels Dip, Prices Soar

Inventory levels across all segments fell last year, with townhomes leading the decline at approximately 36 percent. However, in December, inventory for row and apartment homes showed a slight upward tick of three and four percent respectively. Despite the overall decrease in sales for 2023, the composite benchmark price of homes increased by 10 percent to $570,100 compared to December of the previous year.

The benchmark price for detached homes rose by 13 percent to $697,400, semi-detached homes saw a 12 percent increase to $627,100, and townhomes jumped by 20 percent to $425,100. Apartments were not left behind as they also saw a significant benchmark price increase of 19 percent, reaching $321,400.

This shift in the market underscores the constant ebb and flow of the real estate industry, a sector that remains a pivotal part of the economy. As we step into 2024, these trends will continue to shape the landscape of the housing market, influencing decisions of buyers, sellers, and investors alike.