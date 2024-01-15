Davos Forum Under Spotlight as Global Inequality Surges, Says Oxfam Report

The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, this year finds itself under scrutiny, not just for the discussions it fostered, but for the stark global inequalities it inadvertently highlights. Coinciding with the summit, Oxfam International’s report, ‘Inequality Inc.’, paints a gloomy picture of wealth concentration and worsening income disparity.

Unabating Wealth Inequality

According to ‘Inequality Inc.’, the wealth of the world’s five richest billionaires has more than doubled since the start of the decade, whereas 60% of the global population has grown poorer. While the billionaires’ wealth has grown at three times the rate of inflation, five billion people worldwide are now unable to afford what they could three years ago. Even in developed nations like Australia, billionaire wealth has surged by 70%, reflecting the global trend.

The Global South and the Pandemic Fallout

The report points out that progress in Africa has stalled since the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from the health crisis, the economic fallout has further exacerbated existing inequalities. The world’s wealthiest nations, meanwhile, are witnessing a rise in rightwing populism, pointing towards a growing discontentment among the masses.

The Davos Promise and the Reality

The optimism of the 1990s, when the Davos forum championed stakeholder capitalism, and the fall of communism seemed to promise universal prosperity through liberal capitalism, appears to have faded. The subsequent decades have seen a significant divide, with rising pressure for radical alternatives on the left and pushback against ‘woke capitalism’ on the right.

Calling Out Billionaires

The Oxfam report also criticizes billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for their business practices and socio-political stances. It suggests that direct government intervention is needed to reduce inequality and urges the billionaires at Davos to reflect on the socioeconomic divisions exacerbated by policies they once advocated, such as neoliberalism.