Cyprus Economic Sentiment Declines in December 2023: A Detailed Analysis

December 2023 witnessed a dip in Cyprus’s economic sentiment, as expressed by the Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI-CypERC), which is presented by the University of Cyprus’s Economics Research Center (CypERC). The indicator dropped by 4.6 points from November, with the primary factor being dwindling business confidence in the services sector and a lesser impact from the construction industry. Businesses within the services sector reported less favorable reviews on their recent performance and turnover, coupled with lower expectations for future demand.

Construction and Retail Trade Confidence Indicators

The Construction Confidence Indicator also saw a decline, with companies reporting a negative outlook on current order books and lower employment expectations. On the contrary, the Retail Trade Confidence Indicator remained steady for the second consecutive month, without any substantial changes from November.

Industry Confidence Indicator and Consumer Confidence

Meanwhile, the Industry Confidence Indicator experienced a slight increase due to better perceptions of current order book levels and finished goods inventories. Consumer confidence improved for the second month in a row, reflecting more positive assessments of personal and national financial conditions, as well as future economic prospects in Cyprus.

Economic Uncertainty in Cyprus

Despite these mixed signals, the overall economic uncertainty in Cyprus increased, particularly due to uncertainties in the services sector. Compared to December 2022, the ESI-CypERC was slightly lower but still remained above the long-term average. This indicates that while economic conditions in Cyprus are generally favorable, there are emerging challenges that heighten uncertainty. The deceleration in inflation continued, with business and consumer price expectations dropping significantly compared to the previous year.

The construction sector, in particular, expressed negativity about ongoing projects and revised employment estimates downwards. The retail trade and manufacturing sectors, on the other hand, did not show significant change. The Economic Uncertainty Index spiked back to December 2022 levels, despite having been relatively low throughout the year.