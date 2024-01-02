Cuba’s Economic Crisis: Santeria Priests Issue Warning of Potential Worsening in 2024

Priests of the Afro-Cuban Santeria religion, known as babalawos, have issued a stark warning for Cuba in their annual ‘Letter of the Year.’ They forecast a potential exacerbation of the country’s already crippling economic crisis, a rise in criminal activities, and an increase in illnesses for 2024. The predictions, stemming from a divination ritual performed on New Year’s Eve, carry significant weight among millions of Cubans who practice Santeria, a faith that melds Catholicism with African beliefs brought to the island during the slave era.

Santeria Priests’ Grave Predictions

The babalawos’ predictions offer a mix of favorable omens and potential misfortunes. They caution that neglecting commitments, failing to honor commercial agreements, or breaking promises could result in severe repercussions in 2024. The forewarnings extend to rising homicides and an increase in illnesses, amplifying the concerns of a nation already grappling with economic difficulties.

Current Economic Crisis in Cuba

Cuba’s economic crisis has led to acute shortages of essential commodities like food, medicine, and fuel. The government attributes these hardships to U.S. sanctions. However, the situation has resulted in an unprecedented number of Cubans migrating abroad, seeking better opportunities and an escape from the dire economic circumstances.

Yoruba Association of Cuba’s Annual Predictions

Alongside the babalawos, the Yoruba Association of Cuba, a government-recognized group of Santeria priests, also made their annual predictions. They echoed the need to address rising criminal activities and urged authorities to tackle issues of alcohol and drug consumption. The advice and predictions from these religious figures are not to be dismissed lightly, as they wield substantial influence among the Cuban population.

The Santeria priests’ predictions serve as a solemn reminder to Cubans and their government of the urgent need to improve the current situation. They highlight the necessity of honoring commitments, the importance of stability, and the dire consequences of neglect.