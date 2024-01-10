Cuba Responds to Economic Crisis with Over 500% Fuel Price Hike

In response to an escalating economic crisis, the Cuban government has announced a significant hike in fuel prices. The cost of a liter of petrol will soar from 25 pesos to 132 pesos, starting in February. This move, representing more than a 500% increase, is an attempt by the government to reduce its deficit by curtailing the subsidy on fuel. Simultaneously, electricity prices for major residential consumers will witness a 25% increase, and natural gas prices will also rise.

Efforts to Revive Economy Amidst Intensifying Financial Burden

Finance Minister Vladimir Regueiro outlined that these price adjustments are part of the government’s efforts to rejuvenate the economy. The decision comes at a time when Cuba’s economy has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, increased US sanctions, and internal structural issues. The country’s economy shrank by 2% in 2023, with inflation reaching 30%.

The financial burden for Cubans is intensified by the opening of 29 new petrol stations that will only accept US dollars. This strategy is aimed at accruing foreign currency for international fuel purchases, a necessity in the face of the country’s shortage of foreign currency and the impact of the US embargo.

Widespread Societal Impacts Expected

The fuel price hike is expected to have widespread societal impacts. Car ownership has been a distant dream for many Cubans due to the country’s heavy reliance on imports and persistent shortages of essential goods. This crisis has already caused extensive queues at petrol stations and has had a detrimental effect on public transportation.

Struggle Amid Inflation and Stagnant Wages

The economic situation, exacerbated by rampant inflation and stagnant state wages, continues to place significant strain on Cubans. The decision to increase fuel and electricity prices is likely to further burden the population, sparking fears of even worse inflation. As a result, essential services and transportation are expected to be impacted, further deepening the economic crisis.