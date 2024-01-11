en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cuba Braces for Imminent Fuel Crisis: A Looming 500% Price Hike

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST
Cuba Braces for Imminent Fuel Crisis: A Looming 500% Price Hike

Cuba, an island-nation with a history of resilience amidst economic adversity, is on the precipice of a severe fuel crisis. The government has announced a staggering increase in fuel prices by 500%, effective from February 1, sending shockwaves through a population already grappling with economic hardships. With the price of gasoline set to rise from 30 to 156 Cuban pesos per liter, the consequences of this escalation are expected to be far-reaching, particularly for the average Cuban citizen who earns a monthly income of merely 3,830 Cuban pesos or $150.

Domestic Gasoline Production: A Declining Trend

The root cause of this drastic price hike lies in Cuba’s dwindling domestic gasoline production. In 2016, Cuba was producing 50,000 barrels of oil per day, a figure that has since plummeted to a meager 30,000 barrels per day last year. This production level is significantly short of the 200,000 barrels required to meet local demand, thereby creating a severe supply-demand gap.

Venezuela’s Aid Withdrawal: A Blow to Cuba’s Oil Security

Historically, Cuba has been able to offset its oil deficit through international agreements. A notable example is the barter deal with Venezuela in 2000, where Cuba provided medical and educational services in exchange for oil. This deal, however, came to a standstill in 2016 due to Venezuela’s economic crisis and a slump in global oil prices, leaving Cuba to fend for itself in the volatile oil market.

As an attempt to alleviate the current shortfall, Cuba is looking to import 1.6 million barrels of oil annually from Russian oil giant, Rosneft. Despite this, the challenge of refining imported oil persists, implying that the country’s fuel crisis is far from being resolved. With the average Cuban already struggling to make ends meet, the impact of this fuel price hike could be devastating, further deepening the country’s economic woes.

0
Business Cuba Economy
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
8 mins ago
Match Group Raises Concerns Over Meta's Ad Placements
In a recent legal development, a complaint reveals an email exchange between Match Group and Meta Platforms Inc., exposing concerns over the placement of advertisements. The complaint alleges that Meta has been displaying corporate adverts from companies, such as Walmart and Match Group, adjacent to content potentially promoting child sexual exploitation. Match Group Raises Alarm
Match Group Raises Concerns Over Meta's Ad Placements
Foslev Begins 2024 with Strategic Acquisitions in France
12 mins ago
Foslev Begins 2024 with Strategic Acquisitions in France
Asset Managers' Support for Resolutions on Environmental and Social Impact Declines, ShareAction Report Reveals
12 mins ago
Asset Managers' Support for Resolutions on Environmental and Social Impact Declines, ShareAction Report Reveals
Zales Redefines Jewelry Space with Designer Edit Initiative
10 mins ago
Zales Redefines Jewelry Space with Designer Edit Initiative
Global Methodist Church Chooses GuideStone for Benefit Management Despite Doctrinal Differences
11 mins ago
Global Methodist Church Chooses GuideStone for Benefit Management Despite Doctrinal Differences
Punjab Agricultural University Launches Course in Interior Design and Decoration
11 mins ago
Punjab Agricultural University Launches Course in Interior Design and Decoration
Latest Headlines
World News
New Political Party, UmKhonto WeSizwe, Poised for Upcoming South African Elections
33 seconds
New Political Party, UmKhonto WeSizwe, Poised for Upcoming South African Elections
U.S. Sees a Surge in Respiratory Illnesses Post-Holiday Season
6 mins
U.S. Sees a Surge in Respiratory Illnesses Post-Holiday Season
MLB Arbitration Deadline Approaches: High-Profile Players Yet to Finalize Salaries
7 mins
MLB Arbitration Deadline Approaches: High-Profile Players Yet to Finalize Salaries
Pat McAfee Weighs in on Aaron Rodgers Controversies on His Show
8 mins
Pat McAfee Weighs in on Aaron Rodgers Controversies on His Show
Lakers Fan Fidel Olmos Wins $100,000 with Half-Court Shot
8 mins
Lakers Fan Fidel Olmos Wins $100,000 with Half-Court Shot
Global News Roundup: From UN Resolutions and Financial Updates to Crime and Politics
8 mins
Global News Roundup: From UN Resolutions and Financial Updates to Crime and Politics
Secretive Far-Right Meeting in Germany Uncovered: Remigration Plan Echoes Dark Past
10 mins
Secretive Far-Right Meeting in Germany Uncovered: Remigration Plan Echoes Dark Past
Paramedic Competition in Wilson County: A Stage for Local Heroes
11 mins
Paramedic Competition in Wilson County: A Stage for Local Heroes
Elevated E. coli Levels Prompt Temporary Closure of Freers Beach in Tasmania
11 mins
Elevated E. coli Levels Prompt Temporary Closure of Freers Beach in Tasmania
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
36 mins
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
9 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
9 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
11 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app