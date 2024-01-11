Cuba Braces for Imminent Fuel Crisis: A Looming 500% Price Hike

Cuba, an island-nation with a history of resilience amidst economic adversity, is on the precipice of a severe fuel crisis. The government has announced a staggering increase in fuel prices by 500%, effective from February 1, sending shockwaves through a population already grappling with economic hardships. With the price of gasoline set to rise from 30 to 156 Cuban pesos per liter, the consequences of this escalation are expected to be far-reaching, particularly for the average Cuban citizen who earns a monthly income of merely 3,830 Cuban pesos or $150.

Domestic Gasoline Production: A Declining Trend

The root cause of this drastic price hike lies in Cuba’s dwindling domestic gasoline production. In 2016, Cuba was producing 50,000 barrels of oil per day, a figure that has since plummeted to a meager 30,000 barrels per day last year. This production level is significantly short of the 200,000 barrels required to meet local demand, thereby creating a severe supply-demand gap.

Venezuela’s Aid Withdrawal: A Blow to Cuba’s Oil Security

Historically, Cuba has been able to offset its oil deficit through international agreements. A notable example is the barter deal with Venezuela in 2000, where Cuba provided medical and educational services in exchange for oil. This deal, however, came to a standstill in 2016 due to Venezuela’s economic crisis and a slump in global oil prices, leaving Cuba to fend for itself in the volatile oil market.

As an attempt to alleviate the current shortfall, Cuba is looking to import 1.6 million barrels of oil annually from Russian oil giant, Rosneft. Despite this, the challenge of refining imported oil persists, implying that the country’s fuel crisis is far from being resolved. With the average Cuban already struggling to make ends meet, the impact of this fuel price hike could be devastating, further deepening the country’s economic woes.