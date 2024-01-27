COVID-19 Pandemic to Cause Major Global FDI Decline, Says UNCTAD Report

A recent report from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has projected a substantial global decline in foreign direct investment (FDI), estimated to fall between 30-40% over 2020-2021. This dramatic downturn is largely due to the far-reaching economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted supply chains, particularly those associated with China, and caused a significant drop in global demand.

Pandemic's Impact on Global Economy

The decline in demand is a direct consequence of various containment measures implemented globally to curb the spread of the virus. These measures include quarantines, lockdowns, business closures, and employment furloughs. The sectors that have been hit hardest by these circumstances are the energy sector, airlines, and the automotive industry.

Energy Sector: The Most Affected

Of these, the energy sector is facing an enormous projected earnings drop of 208% in 2020. This sector's importance cannot be understated, as it received one-fifth of all investment dollars in the previous year. The current economic situation is considerably more somber than initial projections, with a deep recession anticipated for most major economies.

Possibility of Swift Recovery

However, UNCTAD opines that if policy responses, such as accelerated depreciation for post-pandemic capital expenditures, prove effective, there could be a swift recovery once delayed investments are resumed. This report underscores the urgency of revitalizing employment and getting people back to work worldwide.