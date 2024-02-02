Council of Governors and Private Sector Collaborate to Enhance Inter-County Trade in Kenya

Kenya's Council of Governors (COG) Chair, Anne Waiguru, has officially declared a strategic partnership among county governments, the national government, and the private sector. The primary objective of this collaboration is to enhance inter-county trade by introducing a standardized framework for charges, levies, fees, and taxes. This initiative, a significant step towards creating a conducive business environment, was announced during a meeting with the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) President, Dr. Erick Rutto, in Nairobi.

Breaking Down Trade Barriers

Waiguru emphasized the governors' commitment to eradicating trade barriers through policy interventions. A key component of this initiative is the creation of a comprehensive database for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This database is designed to facilitate investor linkages, a crucial outcome of the Devolution Conference 2023.

Encouraging Private Sector Participation

Waiguru laid out plans for the establishment of County Aggregation Centers and Industrial Parks, which are envisaged as significant trade hubs. She urged the private sector to utilize these facilities and play an active role in their development. Additionally, she invited private sector entities to assist in conducting skill gap assessments to help customize training programs in collaboration with Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

Addressing Double Taxation and Licenses Multiplicity

From the KNCCI's perspective, Dr. Rutto underscored the importance of addressing double taxation and the multiplicity of licenses and permits, which currently pose significant impediments to business. He suggested a single county license that could be recognized by all counties, a move that would significantly streamline the process and boost investments. Rutto also lauded those counties that have already digitized services such as license applications and encouraged others to follow their lead, to mitigate bureaucracy and reduce the risk of corruption. He pointed out that manual processes adversely affect Kenya's business competitiveness.

In conclusion, this collaboration sets the stage for a more seamless inter-county trade environment in Kenya. The strategies outlined during the meeting, if successfully implemented, could significantly influence Kenya's business landscape, making it more accessible and attractive for local and international investors.