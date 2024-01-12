en English
Agriculture

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST
Cotton Production in Zimbabwe Sees Uptick as Cottco Clears Debt

State-operated Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) has made a significant stride towards clearing its debts to local farmers. The company has paid US$19.3 million out of the US$23.6 million owing. However, a substantial amount in the local currency – ZWL$5.4 billion out of ZWL$28.8 billion – is yet to be settled.

Supporting Farmers through Agricultural Inputs

As part of its operational commitment, Cottco has distributed agricultural inputs to 168,428 farmers for the current planting season. The distribution includes seed, fertiliser, and herbicides. So far, the company has disbursed 3,211.48 tonnes of seed and 15,497.50 tonnes of Compound L fertiliser.

Farmers Union Expresses Dissatisfaction

Despite these efforts, Shadreck Makombe, the president of the Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union, has expressed dissatisfaction with Cottco’s management. Makombe has called for prompt payments to support farmers in financing the current season. While acknowledging the availability of inputs, Makombe notes that the timing of the season makes it inadvisable to plant new crops at this stage.

‘White Gold’ – A Pivotal Agricultural Export

Cotton, known locally as ‘white gold’, plays a crucial role in Zimbabwe’s agricultural export. However, its production has faced several challenges such as drought, climate change, outdated varieties, and delayed payments. These challenges have led to a decline in output over the years. The Meteorological Services Department’s forecast of rains is a positive sign for crops already planted.

Despite the challenges, there was a 67% increase in cotton production to 89.6 million kilogrammes in the 2022/23 farming season, which marks an improvement from the previous year’s production. This uptick is seen as a direct result of the debt clearance and underscores the importance of timely payments to farmers.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

