Cornwall Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Councilor Edwina Hannaford

Cornwall mourns the loss of its dedicated public servant, Councillor Edwina Hannaford, who succumbed to a protracted battle with an aggressive form of cancer. A stalwart member of the Looe Town Council for over two decades, Edwina's dedication and service to her community were unparalleled. Her tenure included serving as the Mayor of Looe, and she was awarded the freedom of Looe in recognition of her service.

An Esteemed Leader

Edwina was first elected to Cornwall Council in 2009, representing the Looe West and Lansallos area. She was a formidable political force, having successfully won every subsequent election. Her leadership extended to being the esteemed Leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Cornwall Council until her demise.

A Champion For The Environment

In her role, she was particularly passionate about the environment and served as Cabinet Member for Environment, Heritage and Planning from 2013 to 2017. Her tenure witnessed the implementation of key policies that reflected her commitment to preserving the environment for future generations.

An Inspiring Figure

Edwina is remembered fondly by her colleagues as an inspiring figure who nurtured and encouraged new council members. More than a role model, she was a tireless champion for the causes of her community. Her legacy continues to reverberate through the community, notably in projects like the Saltmill art installations which transformed a former rubbish tip into a public park.

Her fight against her illness was a testament to her relentless commitment to her constituents, advocating for their well-being even in her darkest hours. The community and her Liberal Democrat colleagues deeply mourn her loss, recognizing the profound impact of her life and the gaping void her absence creates.