Congress and IRS Tackle Rampant Fraud in Employee Retention Tax Credit Program

In an unprecedented acknowledgment to Congress, IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel recently revealed a high rate of fraud within the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) program. A whistleblower has estimated an alarming 95% of claims as fraudulent. The program, initially designed to aid businesses in retaining their employees through the pandemic, has become a breeding ground for exploitation, leading to expenses almost five times the anticipated amount.

Legislative Measures to Curtail Fraud

A bipartisan agreement on the urgent need to shut down the ERTC program has emerged. Proposed legislation targets to expedite the termination of the program from April 15, 2025, to January 31, 2023, introduce stricter penalties for promoters of fraudulent claims, and reallocate the expected savings towards additional tax breaks, including a more generous child tax credit for low-income families. The House committee has demonstrated strong endorsement for the bill, although its passage through Congress remains uncertain.

IRS Actions to Combat Fraud

The IRS, alarmed by the mounting fraud concerns, paused acceptance of new ERTC claims in September. It has since introduced several measures to combat fraud, encompassing a special withdrawal program and a voluntary disclosure program. These measures have resulted in a 40% drop in weekly claims.

Repercussions of ERTC Termination

As the ERTC program draws closer to its end, Congress is contemplating the utilization of the savings to fund new spending or tax cuts. However, the ramifications of such a move could be far-reaching, impacting taxpayers and businesses alike. The question remains: Will the end of the ERTC program curb fraud, or will it merely shift it elsewhere?