Company Announces Managed Wind Down and New Investment Policy Pending Shareholder Approval

In a significant turn of events, a company has revealed a recommended proposal for a managed wind down and the adoption of a new investment policy, pending shareholder approval. This announcement traces back to the Board's intention expressed on May 9, 2022, to present substantial redemption opportunities to shareholders by May 31, 2024, facilitating them to redeem up to 50% of their holding.

A Response to Persistent Market Conditions

The move comes as a response to the continued undervaluation of micro-cap stocks and small investment companies in the market. Moreover, there has been a growing shareholder interest in full capital redemption. Considering the market conditions and recent merger and acquisition activity within the company's portfolio, the Board has chosen a managed wind down as the most equitable way to return capital to shareholders.

Timeline and Financial Implications

With the consultation of the Investment Manager, the Board estimates that the wind-down could be accomplished within two years. The shareholders may expect potential cash returns in the first six months of 2024. The proposal also introduces a change in the fee arrangement with the Investment Manager, designed to incentivize the maximization of asset value during the wind down.

Return of Capital and Dividend Payments

The shareholders will have the opportunity to return capital efficiently, and with a comprehensive consideration to UK tax consequences. This would primarily be effected through bonus issues of redeemable shares and potentially tender offers. The company has committed to maintaining its investment trust status by paying dividends during the wind down process. The Board will hold the authority to determine the payment and timing of any dividends. Importantly, no new investments will be made during the managed wind down process.