en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Commodity Markets Experience Fluctuations Amid Global Tensions

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:06 pm EST
Commodity Markets Experience Fluctuations Amid Global Tensions

On a recent trading day, benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery took a step back in price, plummeting $1.27 to settle at $70.38 per barrel. In a similar vein, Brent crude oil futures for March delivery also experienced a decline, shedding $1.15 to conclude the trading session at $75.89 per barrel. The refined products market also felt the tremors with wholesale gasoline for February delivery marginally decreasing by 2 cents to round off the day at $2.09 a gallon, while February heating oil retained its stability, unaltered at $2.53 a gallon.

Contrasting Moves in the Energy Market

Contrary to the trend in the crude oil market, February natural gas futures charted their own course, with prices ascending 6 cents to $2.57 per 1,000 cubic feet. The precious metals market also saw some action, with gold for February delivery inching up by $1.60 to $2,073.40 per ounce. However, not all metals had a shiny day as silver for March delivery dipped by 14 cents to finish at $23.95 per ounce, and March copper futures experienced a slight reduction of 1 cent, wrapping up the session at $3.88 per pound.

Foreign Exchange Market and Agricultural Commodities

In the foreign exchange market, the U.S. dollar flexed its muscles against the Japanese yen, climbing to 141.98 yen from 140.88 yen. On the flip side, the euro found itself on a slippery slope against the dollar, descending to $1.0946 from $1.1042. Turning our attention to agricultural commodities, commodity prices for corn, rice, and soybeans fell short of pre-season predictions due to a cocktail of factors, including weather patterns and the global economy’s health. The cost of fertilizer, a vital input for agriculture, witnessed a decrease, providing some relief to farmers. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s efforts to rein in inflation by hiking interest rates also had a notable impact.

Global Commodities and the Impact of Geopolitics

The World Bank projects a significant 23.5% year-on-year slump in commodity prices. With the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate hikes and the U.S. dollar’s strengthening, the upward momentum of commodities, particularly precious metals, has been dampened. The underwhelming economic recovery in China and the Chinese government’s reluctance to intervene have further reined in demand for base metals. Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has left a significant imprint on the energy market, igniting a 37-56% surge in crude oil prices. With Russia being the second-largest oil producer, the war and ensuing U.S. energy sanctions have spiraled crude oil prices to their highest levels since 2008.

0
Business Economy Energy
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PGT Innovations Receives Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from Miter Brands

By Salman Khan

SEC Charges Brooge Energy Limited with Fraud, Pomerantz LLP Investigates

By Hadeel Hashem

Pomerantz LLP Investigates Maison Solutions Following Damning Hindenburg Research Report

By BNN Correspondents

PGT Innovations Inc. Faces Potential Acquisition Twist with Miter Brands' Proposal

By Rafia Tasleem

Chicago Grapples with Post-Holiday Waste Surge: An Environmental Conce ...
@Business · 1 min
Chicago Grapples with Post-Holiday Waste Surge: An Environmental Conce ...
heart comment 0
Blumberg Advisory Group Unveils Extended Warranty Audit Service for OEMs

By Rafia Tasleem

Blumberg Advisory Group Unveils Extended Warranty Audit Service for OEMs
Ancestry CEO Deb Liu’s Vision for 2024: Preserving Family Stories and Expanding Globally

By Hadeel Hashem

Ancestry CEO Deb Liu's Vision for 2024: Preserving Family Stories and Expanding Globally
Pomerantz LLP Investigates Milestone Pharmaceuticals Following FDA Setback and Stock Plunge

By Olalekan Adigun

Pomerantz LLP Investigates Milestone Pharmaceuticals Following FDA Setback and Stock Plunge
Nestl SA: A Year of Stagnation, Yet Strong Potential for Investors

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nestl SA: A Year of Stagnation, Yet Strong Potential for Investors
Latest Headlines
World News
Water Crisis in Pune: A Tale of Infrastructure, Consumption Myths, and Cybersecurity Threats
30 seconds
Water Crisis in Pune: A Tale of Infrastructure, Consumption Myths, and Cybersecurity Threats
77-Year-Old Drag Racer and His Rare Cobra Jet Mustang: A Tale of Enduring Passion
1 min
77-Year-Old Drag Racer and His Rare Cobra Jet Mustang: A Tale of Enduring Passion
Pakistan Must Prioritize Human Capital Development for Economic Growth
2 mins
Pakistan Must Prioritize Human Capital Development for Economic Growth
Junior Safety Yam Banks Enters Transfer Portal, Signaling Change for South Alabama Jaguars
2 mins
Junior Safety Yam Banks Enters Transfer Portal, Signaling Change for South Alabama Jaguars
Critical Shortage of Anti-Rabies Vaccines Hits Pakistan's Sindh Province
3 mins
Critical Shortage of Anti-Rabies Vaccines Hits Pakistan's Sindh Province
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Limiting its Power: Ripple Effects Amid Ongoing War
3 mins
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Limiting its Power: Ripple Effects Amid Ongoing War
Stephen Walt Foresees Intensified Middle East Conflict in 2024
3 mins
Stephen Walt Foresees Intensified Middle East Conflict in 2024
Political Power Plays: Haley Targets DeSantis, DCCC Launches Ad Against Pilip, and Congress Postpones Decisions
5 mins
Political Power Plays: Haley Targets DeSantis, DCCC Launches Ad Against Pilip, and Congress Postpones Decisions
Himaly Mini Exercise Bike: A Convenient and Effective Fitness Solution
5 mins
Himaly Mini Exercise Bike: A Convenient and Effective Fitness Solution
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app