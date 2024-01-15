Commercial Real Estate in 2024: Challenges, Trends, and Optimism

As we step into 2024, the commercial real estate industry grapples with a myriad of challenges - economic instability, fluctuating return-to-work strategies, and increased interest rates impacting access to affordable capital. Yet, there exists a glimmer of hope for the industry's recovery in the coming year.

Evolution of Return-to-Office Strategies

Companies are progressively encouraging employees to return to the workplace, seeking to bolster corporate culture and camaraderie. In order to entice workers back, stakeholders, such as landlords and tenants, are enhancing workplace security and seeking top-grade office spaces populated with desired amenities.

Interest Rates and Construction Projects

Interest rates, which have recently seen an uptick, are anticipated to stabilize or even decrease in 2024. This potential shift could spur new construction projects. However, the construction of conventional office spaces is expected to remain limited due to an oversupply. Instead, growth is predicted in sectors such as life sciences and public institutions.

The trend of property conversions is also gaining momentum. Surplus office spaces are being repurposed for affordable housing, and retail spaces are undergoing transformation into entertainment centers. Legislation is also influencing the industry. Notably, the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) and new proposals like the Workforce Housing Tax Credit (WHTC) aim to support households unable to afford market-rate rents. Additionally, the Inflation Reduction Act offers opportunities for energy-efficient development.