Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities Market Sees Short-Term Improvement

In December, the commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) market saw a short-term improvement, with the overall delinquency rate dropping to 4.21%. This news, reported by Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), marks a reversal from November’s increase. Despite this overall improvement, certain property types and industry players continue to grapple with challenges.

Underlying Issues in the CMBS Market

Throughout 2023, the rate of sector downgrades almost doubled that of upgrades. This trend was largely driven by the impact of maturing loans in a higher interest rate environment and vacancies related to the increase in remote work. Industry expert Eric Thompson of KBRA, however, is optimistic that additional rate hikes may not occur, given recent statements by monetary policymakers.

Despite expectations that lower CMBS ratings will continue to outpace upgrades in the coming year, KBRA researchers do not anticipate significant shifts in this trend. The commercial market’s vulnerabilities led to bankruptcy filings by entities such as JER and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Arrears Rate: A Comparison

The CMBS market, in particular, has shown a higher arrears rate compared to other capital sources. Downgrades within CMBS have been predominantly concentrated in speculative-grade securities in higher risk categories. December saw a rise in delinquency rates in the multifamily and retail sectors.

Varied Impact on Property Types

Mixed-use properties experienced the highest delinquency rate despite a significant decrease from the previous month. This decrease was attributed to the resolution of a $340 million commercial mortgage. Office loans in CMBS also saw a reduction in delinquency rates.

Meanwhile, retail, lodging, and other miscellaneous property types all experienced slight declines in their respective arrears rates. This scenario paints a complex picture of the CMBS market, fraught with challenges but also showcasing resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity.