en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities Market Sees Short-Term Improvement

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities Market Sees Short-Term Improvement

In December, the commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) market saw a short-term improvement, with the overall delinquency rate dropping to 4.21%. This news, reported by Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), marks a reversal from November’s increase. Despite this overall improvement, certain property types and industry players continue to grapple with challenges.

Underlying Issues in the CMBS Market

Throughout 2023, the rate of sector downgrades almost doubled that of upgrades. This trend was largely driven by the impact of maturing loans in a higher interest rate environment and vacancies related to the increase in remote work. Industry expert Eric Thompson of KBRA, however, is optimistic that additional rate hikes may not occur, given recent statements by monetary policymakers.

Despite expectations that lower CMBS ratings will continue to outpace upgrades in the coming year, KBRA researchers do not anticipate significant shifts in this trend. The commercial market’s vulnerabilities led to bankruptcy filings by entities such as JER and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Arrears Rate: A Comparison

The CMBS market, in particular, has shown a higher arrears rate compared to other capital sources. Downgrades within CMBS have been predominantly concentrated in speculative-grade securities in higher risk categories. December saw a rise in delinquency rates in the multifamily and retail sectors.

Varied Impact on Property Types

Mixed-use properties experienced the highest delinquency rate despite a significant decrease from the previous month. This decrease was attributed to the resolution of a $340 million commercial mortgage. Office loans in CMBS also saw a reduction in delinquency rates.

Meanwhile, retail, lodging, and other miscellaneous property types all experienced slight declines in their respective arrears rates. This scenario paints a complex picture of the CMBS market, fraught with challenges but also showcasing resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity.

0
Business Economy
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Allcargo Logistics Targets Cost-Cutting Amid Global Slowdown, Plans Equity Fund Raise

By Rafia Tasleem

Bank Hapoalim's Chairman Reuven Krupik Stresses on Digital Transformation in Fintech

By Hadeel Hashem

Osmosis Hits Historic High: Surpasses $1 Billion in Monthly Trading Volume

By BNN Correspondents

Adani Group Awaits Supreme Court Verdict; Mixed Performance in India's Corporate Sector

By Dil Bar Irshad

GITAM Business School's 'Excellence Meet 2024-Kartavya' Aims to Inspir ...
@Business · 1 min
GITAM Business School's 'Excellence Meet 2024-Kartavya' Aims to Inspir ...
heart comment 0
Vietnam Electricity: High Demand and Finite Resources Challenge Price Reduction

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Vietnam Electricity: High Demand and Finite Resources Challenge Price Reduction
Contract Brewing: A Rising Trend in the Beer Industry

By Salman Akhtar

Contract Brewing: A Rising Trend in the Beer Industry
PlayStation Plus Rings in 2024 with ‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ and ‘Evil West’

By Shivani Chauhan

PlayStation Plus Rings in 2024 with 'A Plague Tale: Requiem' and 'Evil West'
Twynam Group Capitalizes on Hong Kong’s Financial Prowess to Boost Earth Fund

By BNN Correspondents

Twynam Group Capitalizes on Hong Kong's Financial Prowess to Boost Earth Fund
Latest Headlines
World News
TULA Skincare Unveils H2Oasis: Harnessing Desert Plant Power for Skin Hydration
42 seconds
TULA Skincare Unveils H2Oasis: Harnessing Desert Plant Power for Skin Hydration
Examining the Long-Term Neurological Impact of COVID-19: New Insights
53 seconds
Examining the Long-Term Neurological Impact of COVID-19: New Insights
Nepal on the Brink: Corruption, Decay, and the Looming Threat of a Failed State
1 min
Nepal on the Brink: Corruption, Decay, and the Looming Threat of a Failed State
OIG Clears Clinical Trial Sponsors to Support Medicare Beneficiaries
1 min
OIG Clears Clinical Trial Sponsors to Support Medicare Beneficiaries
Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for Dry January
1 min
Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for Dry January
Vietnam's Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents
2 mins
Vietnam's Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents
Governor Otu Warns Against Provocation, Honors Efik Monarch's Reign
2 mins
Governor Otu Warns Against Provocation, Honors Efik Monarch's Reign
PM Modi Highlights BJP Government's Development Efforts in Tamil Nadu
2 mins
PM Modi Highlights BJP Government's Development Efforts in Tamil Nadu
Tuesday's High School Varsity Basketball Games: Standout Performances and Key Results
2 mins
Tuesday's High School Varsity Basketball Games: Standout Performances and Key Results
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
38 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app