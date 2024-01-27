Combatting High Prescription Medication Costs: A Guide for Americans

A recent study by YouGov has brought to light a disheartening fact: 37 percent of Americans have refrained from filling at least one prescription due to its exorbitant cost. The financial burden of prescription medications is particularly felt by women and those with family incomes under $50,000. In this climate, it becomes imperative to explore strategies to make these life-saving drugs more affordable.

GoodRx: A Beacon of Hope

One such strategy is GoodRx, a platform that compares prices across pharmacies and even offers coupons for cost reduction. It has proven to be a lifesaver for many, providing a way to navigate the labyrinth of drug pricing. GoodRx's collaboration with InsideRx and AstraZeneca, for instance, has substantially reduced the price for the prescription medication Farxiga.

Bigger Supply, Bigger Savings

Another effective approach to cut down on medication expenses is by opting for a 90-day supply instead of a one-month supply. This longer-term strategy can offer significant savings over time, particularly for individuals on long-term medication plans.

Generic Drugs: An Affordable Alternative

Generic or biosimilar drugs are also a cost-effective alternative to brand name drugs. With an average copay of $6.16, they are a much more affordable choice. Moreover, various programs like Amazon's RxPass and Walgreens' Prescription Savings Club offer generic medications at reduced fees for their members, further easing the financial burden.

Insurance and Pharmacy Choices Matter

The choice of pharmacy and the specifics of one's health insurance can influence the cost of prescription medications. To keep costs down, it's advised to fill prescriptions at a preferred pharmacy within one's health insurance network. Understanding the nuances of insurance coverage and types of Medicare plans can also significantly impact the cost of prescription medications.