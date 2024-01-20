College Graduates' Salary Expectations: The Gap Between Dreams and Reality

In a world where young minds are nurtured with dreams of prosperity, the reality of the job market often comes as a stark contrast. A recent survey by Real Estate Witch, a subsidiary of Clever, has cast a spotlight on this dichotomy. It reveals that new college graduates have a skewed perception of their starting pay, expecting to earn approximately $84,855 a year post-graduation. Surprisingly, the actual average starting salary stands at just under $56,000, creating a jarring gap of almost $30,000.

The Great Expectations

Despite the stark difference between expectations and actual pay, the survey found that a whopping 97% of students would not settle for a starting salary lower than $72,580. This stubborn persistence of inflated expectations extends beyond the initial phase of their working life. Students anticipate a mid-career salary of over $204,560, more than double the actual average mid-career salary of $98,647 as reported by Glassdoor.

Job Market Realities

However, not all is gloomy in the job market. Employers plan to hire about 4% more college graduates from the class of 2023 compared to the class of 2022. This, however, falls short of earlier projections. The job market, characterized by low unemployment and incrementally rising wages, appears strong on the surface. Yet, the average starting salary for this year's graduates is expected to remain on par with last year's figures.

The Silver Lining

Interestingly, certain high-paying fields such as engineering, math, or computer science may witness starting salaries that are almost parallel or even slightly lower than the previous year. However, it's crucial to remember that the value of a job is not solely determined by its pay scale. Many recent or soon-to-be graduates understand the importance of gaining experience, acknowledging its pivotal role in opening doors to better job opportunities in the future, even if it means starting with a lower salary.