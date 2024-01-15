en English
Economy

College Degree Still a Worthwhile Investment, Says Georgetown University Report

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
College Degree Still a Worthwhile Investment, Says Georgetown University Report

As the value of a four-year college degree becomes a hot topic of discussion, a report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce sheds light on the importance of educational attainment. The report, titled “The College Payoff,” reveals that bachelor’s degree holders generally earn 84% more than those with only a high school diploma, with majors in science, technology, engineering, math (STEM), health, and business fields earning significantly higher average annual wages.

The Value of Education

The study’s findings underscore the correlation between the level of education and increased earnings. Graduates in the fields of STEM, health, and business register higher wages right from the entry-level, and over the course of their careers, substantially out-earn their counterparts in liberal arts and humanities. The value of a degree extends beyond immediate earnings, offering a sense of job security and satisfaction, especially in economically uncertain times.

Regrets and Course Corrections

However, a survey by ZipRecruiter involving over 1,500 job-seeking college graduates revealed a different perspective. Nearly 44% of the respondents expressed regret over their field of study, with majors in journalism, sociology, communications, and education leading the pack. If given a chance to choose again, these graduates would opt for computer science or business administration—fields associated with better career prospects and higher satisfaction.

A Look at Salary and Satisfaction

Job security and pay significantly influence satisfaction, with computer science majors reporting the highest levels of happiness due to their nearly $100,000 average annual starting salary. The top-paying college majors can earn up to $3.4 million more over a lifetime, a stark contrast with the lowest-paying ones. While some companies are slowly moving away from degree requirements for certain roles, the overall value of earning a degree remains high.

In conclusion, while the economic burden of college tuition and student loans poses significant challenges, the value of a college degree, particularly in certain fields, remains undeniable. Increased earnings, job security, and career satisfaction are just a few of the benefits that come with higher educational attainment, making it a worthwhile investment for many.

Economy Education
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

