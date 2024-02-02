Clayton, NC Invites Residents to Participate in FY25 Budget Survey and Public Hearing

In a bid to foster community engagement and transparency, the Town of Clayton, North Carolina, has opened the doors for its residents to partake in the annual FY25 Budget Survey. The survey, which is slated to remain open until March 10, serves as an important instrument for the town's officials to gauge public opinion on diverse aspects, from essential services to infrastructure projects, thereby ensuring that the budget blueprint mirrors the public priorities.

The Impact of Community Feedback

While the survey is estimated to take approximately 10 minutes, the town underlines the substantial influence this collective feedback can wield on resolving issues such as limited resources and shifting needs. The town's officials are steadfast in their belief that the resident's insights are vital in shaping a budget that truly serves the community, promoting overall growth and prosperity.

Public Hearing: A Platform for Direct Interaction

For residents who prefer to articulate their opinions face-to-face, the town is hosting a FY25 Budget Public Hearing at the Town Council Meeting. Scheduled for February 19 at 6 p.m., the meeting will be conducted at the Town Hall, offering an opportunity for the public to engage in direct discourse with the city's decision-makers.

Invitation to Influence the Town's Fiscal Future

The FY25 Budget Survey is not just another administrative exercise, but a genuine call for the inhabitants of Clayton to exercise their democratic right. By providing their feedback, residents are not only influencing the fiscal policies for 2025 but also actively participating in shaping the town's future.